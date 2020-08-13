Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Feature Full Arc For Miles

Insomniac Games has been around for decades and they brought out some rather iconic video game titles over the years. However, in 2018 the video game development studio hit one of their biggest video game titles to date and that’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. This PlayStation 4 exclusive was such a well-received video game title that there was no doubt a sequel would be in the works shortly after this installment released. While there’s still plenty of content and storylines to showcase for Peter Parker fans, this game installment came out with a nod towards a spin-off and that’s with the iconic comic book character Miles Morales.

More fans are discovering Miles Morales thanks to the different entertainment mediums. Outside of the comic books, Miles gained quite a few fans around the world recently due to the popular Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now during the 2018 video game release of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles popped up a bit throughout and it was clear that there was more to tell at the end of the video game title. We’ll of course refrain from spoiling too much, but the iconic character was unveiled earlier this year to have his very own video game title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

This game is taking place about a year after the events of the first Spider-Man title. Miles with his powers will have to save his local city after a war breaks out on the streets. We know that this is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and that fans shouldn’t expect a very long gameplay experience. Instead, the development team is going for a smaller scoped project. Speaking with EW, Brian Horton, the game’s creative director, noted that this game will be completing the hero’s coming of age storyline.

“We realized that, with a little bit more of a compact storytelling style, we could tell a very emotionally impactful story that would fit really well as an experience that would take Spider-Man 1 and [Miles Morales] and do justice to this character.”

It was also a determined choice to go with a smaller narrative similar to the style of Uncharted Lost Legacy. While fans may not get the longer narrative adventure that we saw in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Brian Horton made note that this smaller scoped game will still deliver an emotionally impactful storyline. However, we’ll have to wait a bit before we’re able to really dive into the storyline as we’re not entirely sure just when the game will be released into the market. Currently, this PlayStation 5 exclusive is set to release towards the end of this year.

Source: EW