Naoki Yoshida Chats About FFXIV Patch 6.2 in New Interview

Patch 6.2 was big enough to be its own game, by the way.

On August 23, the hugely popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV introduced the absolutely massive 6.2 patch. While the previous patch offered fans plenty of new quests to embark upon, this newest update offered more content than many players expected, continuing the main story while also adding a new dungeon, a new trial, and four new 8-person raids. Along with this new playable content came new items, weapons, mounts, minions, and the long-awaited Island Sanctuary, a solo area inviting weary Warriors of Light to kick back in a private paradise.

Following the release of the Endwalker expansion late last year, Final Fantasy XIV reached a level of popularity that it had never seen before. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the game’s producer and director Naoki Yoshida gave his thoughts on the most recent patch, as well as what the future could hold for the online title.

“The Hydaelyn and Zodiark saga that’s unfolded since the original Final Fantasy XIV has now come to an end with Endwalker, but our team constantly strove to deliver surprise and adventure to the players,” Yoshida said. “This remains unchanged and will remain unchanged moving forward. I’d be glad if everyone continued to look forward to a multitude of new gameplay experiences, surprises, thrills, as well as the best story and music!”

Understandably, Yoshida stopped himself before spoiling any future story details.

When asked which part of the most recent 6.2 patch was his favorite, Yoshida–known affectionately as Yoshi-P by the FFXIV fan community–was quick to point toward the new Pandaemonium: Abyssos raids, mentioning that the new 8-man raids did an excellent job tying the story progression and battle encounters together. He also mentioned that the fights introduced some never-before-seen mechanics, something that the community has also been quick to praise.

While new battle content is always welcome, the Island Sanctuary has been the star of the show since the recent patch. Originally announced months prior to the release of Endwalker, fans have been desperate for this Stardew Valley-like addition to the MMO.

“We’re currently working on additions like allowing for further expansion of the hideaway and more types of facilities to construct,” Yoshi-P said. “We’re also hoping to make minor updates to improve the overall experience based on the feedback we receive from our players.”

Previously, Yoshida announced that players will get their first glimpse of what 7.0 will hold in the 6.5 patch.

This week, it was announced that the eighth Final Fantasy XIV 14-hour broadcast will be streamed on October 7. This will include the new Letter from the Producer LIVE, which will focus heavily on the upcoming 6.25 patch. The creator of the Final Fantasy franchise, Hironobu Sakaguchi, will also make an appearance. Sakaguchi is known to be an avid fan of FFXIV.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is also Steam Deck verified. Patch 6.25 is expected to be released in October 2022.

