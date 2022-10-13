Neeko In League of Legends Rework Is Relayed While Trying To Finalize It

Neeko is the next big rework for League of Legends, one of the big updates, however it has all been delayed as Riot finalizes its changed. Riot is pounding out a new mid-scope update in League of Legends that will also be accompanied with new champion releases. Season 12 is coming to an end and Riot is wanting to get in a couple more things with Syndra and Neeko.

However, Neeko isn’t really fitting into League of Legends, and hasn’t found a place in the meta yet. Neeko is a mid lane mage and a support, but her clones don’t really bring forth what everyone hoped they would…causing her character to really fall flat and being hard-to-use.

Even though Neeko has some of her own problems, there are still many players that play as her, her character still having a fanbase of 2.7% and a 51% win rating…although, it isn’t really enough or her even with the mains still keeping her as their go-to.

The developer Ryan Mireles explained in August, “we want to refreshen up champions who aren’t living up to the expectations of the players who love them. We try to strengthen their fantasy even more, rather than reinvent it.”

“We saw really great respones to these projects and healthy play rate spikes after their release. We want to keep pursuing mid-scope updates, and we already have a few champions we’re exploring including Neeko.”

The rework for Neeko won’t is still a ways off…which is sad for players who are eager and ready to play the updates made to her. Another developer under the name “Phlox” on Twitter told players on October 11 that the Curious Chameleon mid-scope update is “still a little while out since the strongest tomatoes take the longest to ripen.” Phlox also said “We want to make Neeko as Neeko as possible and even more fun for Neeko fans.” Everything was kept very vague, but its better than nothing.

I've gotten lots of questions about the Neeko midscope timeline/release date. All I can say is that she's still a little while out since the strongest tomatoes take the longest to ripen. — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) October 11, 2022

For now, this is all the information we have about the mid-scope update and when it’ll take place for players to experience and play for themselves.

League of Legends is a team-based strategy game, where two different teams of five champions go head to head to destroy the other’s base first. You can choose from over 140 champions to make epic plays, make kills, and tear apart your enemies base. Sounds pretty cool right? And now the game is getting even more updates so it is worth checking out.

League of Legends is available on the Epic Games Store for free on Windows PC. The game is soon coming to Xbox. Get on now and see if you can destroy the other teams base and be the winner before they destroy yours!

