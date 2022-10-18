Weird RPG Fresh to Steam Is a Mix of Sekiro and Hades

New game fresh to Steam has been dubbed a cross between Sekiro and Hades

Weird RPGs always go down well with fans, so how about a weird RPG called Weird RPG? Now that’s something we’re sure you’ve never heard before, and it’s now a weird reality. Weird RPG is a quirky indie game that was released on Steam this month, and it’s one that is going down a treat with players as well.

It has been dubbed as a blend of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the Supergiant Games title Hades. The latter game is often considered to be one of the best little indies around, thanks to its awesome visuals with that gorgeously vibrant complexion, and a combat system that is so engaging that you just can’t get enough of it. And then we have Sekiro, the infamous FromSoftware game that has become a fearsome challenge for many a battle-hardened gamer. If you’re a fan of either of those games but have become far too accustomed to the journeys of both Zagreus and Wolf, then this game might just be the one for you.

Weird RPG is developed by yuzhen and published by INDIECN, and this action RPG features a fast-paced combat system that will leave you dazzled. What are the similarities this has with the two established games then? Weird RPG consists of the isometric perspective and vibrance of Hades, whereas as the game also harbors the same bone-crushing difficulty as Sekiro. The enemies in this game definitely pack a punch, which means you will need to dodge at the perfect time so you can launch your own deadly counterattack.

The game is in the name as well; this is a very weird little number that consists of all sorts of bizarre weaponry and equipment, but don’t judge a book by its cover, you’ll need them all. What makes them bizarre though? Well, there is a sword with stats that change depending on your graphics card, and a helmet that deals damage if you speak into your microphone. The game is also teeming with bad jokes that will make you laugh your ass off, which is good for the helmet anyway. If you want to understand the madness even more because our words just aren’t cutting it, then you can watch the trailer below.

The trailer for Weird RPG which is fresh on Steam now.

Weird RPG was released on Steam earlier this month, and as we mentioned above, it’s going down fantastically with fans. All you need to do is give the Steam page a little scan and you will see that the user rating is at an impressive 93 percent from 897 reviews, which means “very positive.” One fan commented saying that this game is “stupid fun and worth the investment. You’ll go insane yelling into your mic, or just doing what I did and deep throat the mic and hum forever,” which is a little bit graphic, we know, but you get the picture.

Source