15 Best Xbox One Tactical RPG Games You Can’t Pass Up

There’s been a lot of focus on tactics-style RPGs as of late, and even just the general tactical RPGs have been getting a lot of love from a lot of producers. So here are 15 right now that you can get on Xbox One.

#15 Battle Brothers

Have you ever wanted to run your own mercenary group? Good news! Battle Brothers will let you do just that, and in great detail in fact.

For here, you’ll have a world that is full of things that need taking care of. You’ll form your own group of mercenaries and take charge of how they grow, who else joins your group, and so on. Plus, you’ll be able to determine what kinds of jobs you take in this fantasy world. You’ll have a nice world map to choose from, so you can go where you want to, when you want to, and do what you want to.

Just know that you DO need to take care of your men, because when they die in battle, they’re gone for good.

#14 Fae Tactics

Welcome to a world of both magic and man, but it’s not a perfect melding like one would have hoped. Instead, when the world of magical fae was once again re-opened, the devastation was incredible. Now, though man and fae live together, it’s not exactly in harmony.

As such, you’ll play as young Fae named Peony, who must travel across the land and try to bring a resolution to the growing tensions in the world itself. Along the way she’ll encounter some good friends and allies who wish to help her, and you’ll battle against enemies by countering their own magical and elemental abilities!

Will you be able to bring peace to the world?

#13 Shadowrun Returns

While many games on this list are “fantasy” in nature, there are some that definitely subvert that trope. Such as Shadowrun Returns, which is a mix of fantasy and Cyberpunk to create a world and playstyle all its own. In the future, the races of fantasy worlds are among us as technology booms in major ways.

You play as someone who “gets the job done” when they’re called upon. Create your own unique character and archetype, then descend into the city to find a ruthless killer. But be prepared for intense battles and a plethora of characters that you’ll have to interact with in order to learn the truth of the crimes at hand.

#12 Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

As you can hopefully tell, this list is full of games that are going to offer you a lot of choices as you progress through the various stories. In the case of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you’ll be in a world that is overrun with various dangers via a rift to another dimension. One full of monsters if you couldn’t tell.

After 100 years of conflict, you will rise up to try and end the war. But how you do so is entirely up to you. Will you be a noble warrior, a conjurer of the undead, or something else entirely? You’ll get to make your hero and then go on the adventure YOU want to go on. So have fun with that!

#11 The Hand of Merlin

The Hand of Merlin is a game for those who don’t just want to use strategy in their RPGs, but want a non-linear experience that they can come back to over and over again and still get new experiences.

In this case, you’ll be on a quest to save fragments of yourself across the multiverse, yes, really, all the while saving all sorts of other worlds as you try and make a journey to Jerusalem. You’ll bring a company of heroes to help you, and along the way you’ll need to fight, improve your party, find ancient relics, and do interactive experiences that’ll never be the same twice. But all of them will affect your story.

Will you be able to handle all the places you’ll go and get your soul back?

#10 Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden

When the world ends and nature reclaims all that is there, what will be left? Mutants, that’s what. After a series of catastrophes, the world has ended well and truly. The human race is no more, and all that is left are the Mutants that replaced them when nature took over. Whether they were formerly human that became deformed or animals that evolved to the new world, they’re all that’s left.

The world is a madhouse now and everyone is just trying to survive. There are rumors though of the “home of the Ancients” in Eden. The quest is on to get there, and possible try to have a better life.

#9 Solasta: Crown of the Magister

In many ways, Solasta: Crown of the Magister is a D&D game come to life in the best of ways. Case in point, you’ll get to create your main party characters from the ground up in order for them to be what you need them to be.

Then, you’ll go on various adventures across the land, doing all sorts of incredible battles in squad-based and turn-based combat. When you explore dungeons, you’ll get to see the incredible depth to them and how the game renders the world wonderfully.

This is a game you can play over and over again because each adventure is going to be different from the one that came before.

#8 Banner of the Maid

In Banner of the Maid, you’ll actually play in an alternate version of 18th Century France and be the sister of the legendary Napoleon Bonaparte. With France on the verge of revolution once more, it’ll be up to her to lead her own forces to victory.

But that as they say is only half the story, as the game will also put you to the test in terms of weaving you through the politics of France at the time. You’ll have to deal with the other noble houses, build up relationships with store owners in order to get key supplies, and more.

A variety of unique characters, choices, and battles await you.

#7 Wargroove

Wargroove is a game that pays tribute to certain titles of RPGs past while also telling their own unique story and having some fun gameplay twists. In the main story of the game, you’ll be a young queen named Mercia. She has to flee her nations when certain forces attack, and is thus on a mission to find allies in order to get back her throne.

You’ll meet 12 different commanders in the course of the game, each with their own unique personalities and abilities. Use them well and come out on top in fights.

Then, go and make your own maps and adventures for you and your friends to play!

#6 Valkyria Chronicles 4

Yep, it’s time to talk about Valkyria Chronicles 4! This franchise has been going on for some time now, and with this latest installment, the series is honestly getting back to its roots.

We say that because Valkyria Chronicles 4 puts you in the role of a commander during the initial timeframe of the original title. The difference here is you’ll be in a different squad, Squad E of the Federation. You’ll have to team up with your lifelong friends in order to fight off the forces that seek to take over your land.

With a deep battle system and different ways to go about battles, you’ll need to be at the top of your game to come out on top and alive!

#5 Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

If you’re looking for a truly expansive tactical RPG, then Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is definitely one to consider getting. This game has been praised up and down for not just the amount of content that you can do in the game, but the amount of freedom you have to do what you want and be who you want.

If you want to be a basic human character? Sure! Want to be a walking skeleton? You can do that too!

Be who you want to be then roam the world and do quests, unlock new powers, become powerful classes, whatever you want. Plus, you can have fun with friends in co-op!

#4 XCOM 2

The sequel to Enemies Unknown, XCOM 2 puts you on a world that you won’t recognize. Mainly because it’s been taken over by aliens. Yeah, that’s not good. The main forces of XCOM have been ravaged, but hope is not lost. A small group of fighters still survive on the fringes of the planet.

Now, you must launch a guerrilla war against the alien menace and try to take them out before their full plan for Earth is unleashed! Do what you can to keep your squad alive, find new allies to bolster your forces, and don’t let the aliens win again!

#3 Wasteland 3

Appropriate, wouldn’t you say?

The Wasteland series has been one of the “backbones” of early RPGs, and then when it came back in the modern day, it was just as good now as it was then. Wasteland 3 will put you as a group of rangers in a post-apocalyptic world. You’re trying to protect your home of Arizona, but resources are limited.

Then, you get a call from the “ruler” of Colorado, who tells you if you can take out his rebellious children, he’ll get you whatever you need.

Lead a squad into new lands, face new threats, and come out alive! Or don’t. Either option is viable in this game as you’ll find out.

#2 The Banner Saga Series

Arguably one of, if not the, best RPG and narrative trilogy of all time, The Banner Saga Series is one that has gotten fans and critics on their feet to cheer this game from nearly start to finish. Even with the so-so middle game, the series as a whole stands out.

In the title, you’ll play as a group of Vikings who are trying to make their way to a new land to start a new life. But the very act of traversing the lands between you and your goal is harrowing in every way imaginable.

As their leader, you must manage the group, make key choices on who to fight alongside, where to go next, and so on. Your choices will affect everyone’s lives, including who lives and who doesn’t.

#1 Digimon Survive

We’re definitely being a bit bias here, because we REALLY love Digimon, but make no mistake, Digimon Survive is definitely something special.

In the title you’ll play as a teen who is taken to the digital world and must do all he can alongside his new Digimon partner and fellow teens to try and make it out alive.

This is NOT going to be easy, because your decisions on the battlefield and in the story will change everything over time, including the ending you get. So strap in for an incredible digital ride.