Fortnite: How to Unlock The Herald Skin and Cosmetics

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 introduced fans to Paradise and a new season means a new battle pass packed to the brim with cosmetics. The battle pass contains a plethora of unique characters from Spider-Gwen to Meow Skulls, as well as a bunch of emotes, back blings, and more. As always, there is a bonus page for you to work through that contains super styles. The Herald skin and cosmetics weren’t available at the start of the season, but they’re now live and ready to unlock and show off in your future matches.

The chances are that you recognise The Herald as she joined the island at the start of this season as a new boss. She resides at the Herald’s Sanctum point of interest and defeating her will drop a mythic burst rifle. Now, you can play as The Herald and equip her cosmetics by completing some quests.

How to unlock The Herald skins and matching cosmetics in Fortnite

To get your hands on The Herald skins and all her cosmetics, you’ll have to purchase the Chapter 3: Season 4 battle pass. Then, you’ll be presented with two pages of quests you have to complete to unlock The Herald cosmetics and work towards getting the skins. All The Herald quests and rewards you get for completing them are as follows:

Ignite 50 structures- Unlocks Epitaph Edge Pickaxe

Eliminate 10 opponents- Unlocks The Herald’s Leer Spray

Do 500 damage to opponents while chrome-ified- Unlocks Herald Banner Icon

Tame two chrome-ified wildlife creatures- Unlocks Fading Ember Cloak Back Bling

Destroy 50 objects with the explosive Goo Gun- Unlocks Reality’s Master Emote

Get chrome-ified while driving- Unlocks Chrome-gratulations Emoticon

Talk with three characters and deliver The Herald’s warning- Unlocks Nothing is Happening Loading Screen

Eliminate two opponents at airborne locations- Unlocks Heraldic Wrap

Land at Herald’s Sanctum and place top 10 in the match- Unlocks Burning Ember Style of The Herald’s outfit

You have until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 on December 3 to unlock The Herald skins and cosmetics.