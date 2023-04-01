Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Charm Types & Effects List | Best

Charms are a totally new feature of Resident Evil 4 Remake. By playing the Shooting Range mini game, accessed by elevator at some merchant locations, Leon will earn tokens. Tokens can be spent for a random chance to earn Charms — small items you can hang from your case as a customization option. Charms come in four rarities and each one has a special bonus effect that will make this challenging survival horror game just a little easier. And if you earn them in one playthrough you’ll be able to bring them with you on a second playthrough. Some of the Charms are incredibly useful — and the top-tier charms can even improve Leon’s movement speed. Learn all about charms and their effects in the full guide below.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake guides:

All Village Treasures | All Village Requests | All Castle Treasures | All Castle Requests | All Island Treasures | All Island Requests | Free Red9 Location | Free CQBR & LE 5 Locations | All Clockwork Castellan Locations | All Exclusive Perks

Charm Tier List

Charms are special rewards you can unlock in the Shooting Range. By completing shooting range challenges, you’ll earn tokens — spend tokens at the machine near the door to earn charms. You can hang up to three charms on your attaché case. Charms give Leon small buffs allowing you to customize your playstyle. The more tokens (and better quality) tokens you spend, the more likely you’ll earn high-quality charms.

Charms have four rarities, ranging from Common to Legendary. You can sell extra charms to the Merchant for cash. All Charms are based on the models from the original RE4 in a cute nod to the classic.

Legendary Tier Charms Cute Bear : -1 Gunpowder spent when crafting. Striker: +8% increase to Leon’s running speed



Epic Tier Charms Ashley Graham : +50% more healing when using Green Herbs Illuminados Pendant : +20% boost to Melee Critical hit rate Merchant : -5% off all Weapon Upgrades when Tuning Up Rhine Beetle : +100% Cash Value when selling Healing Items



Rare Tier Charms Ada Wong : -30% off on Body Armor repair Black Bass : +100% more healing when using Black Bass Chicken : +100% more healing when using Eggs J.J. : -40% off on all Resources Leon with Handgun : -30% off on Knife repair Leon with Shotgun : +40% Cash Value when selling Ammo Leon with Rocket Launcher : -20% off Rocket Launcher purchase Luis Sera : +20% Cash Value when selling Weapons



Common Tier Charms Bella Sisters : +20% bonus chance when crafting Magnum Ammo Don Diego : +15% bonus chance when crafting Rifle Ammo Don Esteban : +15% bonus chance when crafting Shotgun Ammo Don Jose : +15% bonus chance when crafting Handgun Ammo Don Manuel : +15% bonus chance when crafting SMG Ammo Don Pedro : +40% more healing when using Vipers Dr. Salvador : +20% bonus chance when crafting Rifle Ammo Isabel : +30% more healing when using Vipers Leader Zealot : +10% more healing when using Green Herbs Maria : +15% bonus chance when crafting Magnum Ammo Soldier with Dynamite : +30% bonus chance when crafting Attachable Mines Soldier with Hammer : +20% bonus chance when crafting Handgum Ammo Soldier with Stun Rod : +15% bonus chance when crafting Bolt Thrower Ammo Zealot with Bow Gun : +20% bonus chance when crafting Bolt Thrower Ammo Zealot with Scythe : +20% bonus chance when crafting SMG Ammo Zealot with Shield : +20% bonus chance when crafting Shotgun Ammo



DLC Charms [DLC / pre-order only.] Handgun Ammo : +30% bonus chance when crafting Handgun Ammo Green Herb : +15% more healing when using Green Herbs

[DLC / pre-order only.]

Keep playing and aim for the best charms. They’re random, so you may have to replay challenges to collect them all.