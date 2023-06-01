PlayStation’s Planet Of The Discount Sale Has One Week Left To Score Incredible Deals

Looking to get some new video games? Physical game media is easy to come by at a discount, especially with the preowned route. However, digital games can often be found at a discount. If you venture through digital marketplaces, you’ll often find some sales going on. For instance, Sony has been holding a Planet of the Discounts sale, with consumers able to score games for up to 80% off.

Fortunately, these sales can happen regularly, so you will want to check out each week what discount is going on. Additionally, there are sometimes sales based around themes and holidays, so keeping tabs on the official digital storefronts is best. With that said the Planet of the Discounts sale right now is going on until June 7, 2023. That means you have another week of sales to participate in before they are removed and returned to their initial premium price tags.

If you haven’t checked out the sale page, we’ll list some game highlights featured at a discount. But again, this will just be a highlight. With over 1,900 items available for sale, you’ll want to check out the games for yourself, as you’ll likely find something worth picking up.

PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale Highlight

Gotham Knights: Deluxe $29.69

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $29.99

UFC 4 $10.19

Grand Theft Auto V $19.79

Star Wars Battlefront II $7.99

Gang Beasts $7.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $8.99

God of War $9.99

A Way Out $5.99

The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition $29.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $8.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $19.79

Bloodborne $9.99

Uncharted Digital Bundle $9.99

Wreckfest $11.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance $5.99

Life is Strange Remastered Collection $19.99

Little Nightmares Complete Edition $7.49

Maneater $19.99

The Evil Within 2 $7.99

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered $11.99

BioShock: The Collection $9.99

Frostpunk: Console Edition $5.99

The Ultimate Sonic Bundle $29.99

Again, this sale is going on until June 7, 2023. So you don’t want to wait too long before you make any purchases, but you still have a week’s worth of time to sift through the game offerings. You’ll find plenty of content available as well. This range from indie hits to blockbuster titles. Of course, after this sale wraps up, Sony might be gearing up to release another sale promo, but we’ll have to wait and see just what may come up in the digital marketplace.