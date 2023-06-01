Capcom Asks Fans If They Want More Resident Evil Remakes

Resident Evil is an iconic survival horror franchise and one of the biggest IPs from the folks at Capcom. We’ve seen this franchise continue to thrive over the years and console generations. After getting its start on the original PlayStation console, we’ve seen eight mainline installments for the series and several spin-offs. But over the more recent years of the IP’s history, we have witnessed Capcom go back and provide remakes of the earlier installments of the series.

We have four mainline installments out of the eight that received a remake treatment or a remastered edition. The latest is Resident Evil 4, which launched earlier this year. But now, it looks like Capcom is interested in knowing just what other games from the series fans might want to be remade. Thanks to a report from Tech4Gamers, we’re finding out that Capcom has released a survey asking fans to list out what Resident Evil games they would like to see remade, if any.

If we go by just the releases alone, the next Resident Evil remake in line would be Resident Evil 5. But again, there are several spin-offs from the franchise that could be treated as a remake. One of the previous games that were highly vocalized by the community for a remake was Resident Evil Code Veronica. A game that was initially released back in 2000 that took place a few months after the events of Resident Evil 2, which follows both Claire and Chris Redfield.

Currently, we don’t know just what is in store next for Capcom when it comes to the Resident Evil franchise. As mentioned, we just received the Resident Evil 4 remake, but when it comes to the mainline storyline, we know that our time with Ethan Winters came to an end with Resident Evil Village. So just, where this will take us exactly afterward remains a mystery, but with the Resident Evil 4 remake just now released into the marketplace, it might be a little while before we get a new look at what’s to come with this IP.

With that said, if you haven’t already given the Resident Evil 4 remake a try, the game is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view down below.