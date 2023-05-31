Could More Metal Gear Remakes Be In The Future?

Certain things in our gaming world are rather inevitable. Publishers will always try to sell the most of their hardware and software, many developers will try to “piggyback” off the success of other games, and if a remaster/remake can be made so that there can be a profit from nostalgia, it will happen. Just in 2023 alone, we’ve had multiple remakes and remasters that have done well, and more are on the way. One of which was revealed at the recent PlayStation Showcase via Metal Gear Solid Delta, which is a full-on remake of the third entry in the series.

There had been rumors about this for a long time, and fans were pleased when they finally got confirmation. Furthermore, it’s been noted that the game will maintain the original voices from the game and not replace them. But they’ve also confirmed that Hideo Kojima won’t be a part of the project either. Given that he left the company on bad terms and started Kojima Productions, that’s not much of a surprise.

However, a surprise that did come when Konami talked about Kojima with IGN was that they weren’t opposed to doing more remakes of past titles in the series:

“Regarding remakes of previous games in the series other than Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, we will listen to player demand and consider accordingly”.

But of course, it’s easy to say it’s about “player demand,” but they really mean they want to see how the game sells and whether it was worth putting all the effort into the title in the first place.

Given the popularity of the third title and the way its graphics were done to feel a little more “stylized,” it makes sense that they tried a remake with that one first.

But if the remake does sell well, it’s not hard to imagine them doing a modern version of the first two games of the modern series. After all, the first entry came out on the PS1 and thus had the polygonal 3D models that were good for the time but are incredibly outdated now. Its sequel on PS2 did better with the models, but it could get a facelift, too in many ways.

Whether either of these gets the chance to be “reborn” is hard to say. But it might be the only “new entries” the series gets, given what happened the last time Konami tried to continue the franchise.