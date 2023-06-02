Street Fighter 6 Takes Steam Record For Most Concurrent Players Of Any Fighting Game

Those larger numbers might be because there are a lot more non competitive people playing.

Street Fighter 6 has already reached a notable record for fighting games on Steam.

“Street Fighter 6 has just SMASHED the All-Time concurrent players of every Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, or Tekken game on Steam

All-Time Peak

• Street Fighter 6 – 64,000+

• Mortal Kombat 11 – 35,147

• Tekken 7 – 18,966

• Mortal Kombat X – 15,743

• Street Fighter V- 14,783”

Now, some Street Fighter loyalists may tick down the list of competitors, but what’s really notable is the gap between the two Street Fighter games on that list.

Street Fighter V was an infamous dud on release. It was surrounded by controversy for the first few years of its existence, and the records show that it subsequently only peaked to 14,783 players.

In contrast, Street Fighter 6 now has the all-time record for this category at 65,000 players and counting. While some fans may want to argue that Street Fighter V eventually redeemed itself, this is the real Street Fighter redemption narrative that matters.

While Capcom has yet to announce Street Fighter 6’s sales numbers, it seems safe to assume from these early impressions that it has outperformed Street Fighter V already, and possibly, every other recent release as well.

It must be said that Street Fighter 6 is so new that it hasn’t been incorporated to FGC activities yet, or added to the Capcom Pro Tour. While competitive players are definitely in the lobbies, they can’t account for this increase in activity. Those hardcore players are the roughly 14,000 user base of Street Fighter V at that game’s peak.

If it isn’t exactly the hardcore competitive base that put Street Fighter 6 here, what could it be? Well, it’s probably the case that World Tour is what brought Street Fighter 6 to this point.

Said World Tour has enough content to be sold as its own standalone game, and was designed as a fighting game RPG of sorts, crossing the bridge for casual fans to have something to sink their teeth in.

But there’s even more to it than that. Hardcore players are probably also playing World Tour, because this is where they can unlock the Outfit 2 outfits for each individual playable character.

Overall, everyone is just generally curious in what Capcom has built with Street Fighter 6. It goes without saying, but this is Capcom’s vision for the future of fighting games. If it is as successful as we hope, that may turn out to be the case, as every developer makes fighting game RPGs for their key franchise as well.

Street Fighter 6 is playable on Windows via Steam. It can also be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.