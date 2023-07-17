Final Fantasy 16: Bahamut Boss Guide

The Eikon battles are some of the most memorable set pieces in Final Fantasy 16 and the boss fight with Bahamut is one of the best sequences in the entire game. While the fight is certainly exciting, Bahamut is a menacing foe which can make the boss fight against it challenging thanks to its diverse list of attacks and high damage output.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Bahamut boss in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Beat the Bahamut Boss

The Bahamut boss fight has a lot of cinematic moments within it. For example, after the fight presses on for a few minutes, you’ll see a cutscene where the Phoenix returns to buff Ifrit. After that happens, you’ll be given the Spitflare ability. Use all of Ifrit’s most powerful damaging moves in order to take down Bahamut.

Use the move list below to learn Bahamut’s attack pattern so that you can best counter everything that the boss will throw at you. There are multiple phases to the fight, as is pretty common for most of the Eikon battles in Final Fantasy 16, so make sure to consult the different sections below to know exactly what to expect from each phase.

Bahamut Phase 1

In the first phase of the Bahamut fight, you’ll be on the ground, fighting the boss as Ifrit. Even though Bahamut is flying, you should be able to hit it when it’s simply floating above the ground. As the fight goes on, the Phoenix will sometimes hit Bahamut with a few ranged projectiles, interrupting its attacks and creating openings for you to get some hits in.

Spinning Lunge: Spinning Lunge is a pretty typical lunge attack that many dragon-type bosses have used on you before. Watch out for when Bahamut jumps away from you to the edge of the arena. It’ll start spinning and fly directly at you so dodge through the attack once it gets close.

AoE Shockwave: When Bahamut flies up a little bit into the air and glows with electricity, watch out for a big AoE attack. After flying up, it’ll quickly slam into the ground. If it hits you with its body, you’ll take some damage, but make sure to watch out for the AoE shockwave that covers the entire arena after it lands. To avoid taking damage from it, dodge through the shockwave or simply jump over it. After hitting the ground, Bahamut will sit there momentarily stunned. It’s a great opportunity to get some damage in before the boss gets ready to perform its next attack.

Cycl

Wing Swipes: When using Wing Swipes, Bahamut will swipe his wings twice in quick succession. If you’re close, it’ll deal melee damage, but if you’re at long range, it’ll shoot a gust of wind at you. Dodge through the wind or the wings and then start hammering away at the boss. Although the attacks come out quickly, you’ll know it’s coming because Bahamut will angle its body as if it’s rearing back to punch you.

Aura Burst: Aura Burst is a large AoE attack that’s pretty easy to avoid. The attack is a very simple AoE explosion that Bahamut will cast that can be avoided entirely if you run out of the bounds of the AoE marker on the ground.

Quintessence: Bahamut will use Quintessence for the first time after Ifrit learns Spitflare. Charge up Spitflare and use it to destroy all of the blue orbs that start following you around the arena. If you don’t, they’ll hit you for big damage.

Megaflare: Bahamut will frequently use Megaflare after Quintessence. You’ll know the attack is coming when the boss is floating in the arena and starts shining with yellow light from several different parts of its body. Once the attack is cast, you’ll be attacked by several fast-moving projectiles. Instead of dodging the particles using the dodge button, hold down the circle button to use Wildfire to avoid all of the attacks.

Beam: When at medium to long distance, Bahamut will use a standard beam attack where it shoots a laser out of its mouth and cuts the ground horizontally in front of them. Dodge through the attack to avoid taking damage.

Bahamut Phase 2

After you’ve taken out the first third of Bahamut’s health bar, you’ll switch to controlling the Phoenix, just like you did at the very beginning of the game. This section is relatively simple: shoot the boss with fireballs using the triangle button and dodge its attacks.

In this section, it’s best to focus on avoiding Bahamut’s attacks when it’s using things like Beam that cause it to attack for multiple seconds in a row and get your own attacks in when the boss takes a break. Make sure to use the Lock On ability by holding the circle button in order to destroy the multiple orb projectiles that Bahamut fires at you. They’ll look similar to the orbs from the Quintessence attack that the boss used in the previous phase of the fight.

Megaflare: When Bahamut uses Megaflare, it’ll shoot several fast-moving projectiles at you. You’ll likely be hit by at least one or two of them, but to avoid taking the full force of every projectile, spam the dodge button and move the Phoenix up and down on the screen as the projectiles will have a hard time tracking you like that.

Gigaflare: As the fight goes on, Bahamut will eventually start summoning small orbs that fire beams at you for you to destroy. These don’t pose much of a threat–simply attack them until they explode and then focus back on Bahamut–but eventually, Bahamut will summon several of the orbs and a countdown to a move called Gigaflare will appear. Quickly attack the orbs as fast as you can. Destroy them all to stop Bahamut from using Gigaflare, a truly devastating attack. Use the Lock On and the charged Fireball abilities to take out all of the orbs to stun Bahamut and get plenty of hits in.

Bahamut Phase 3

Once you’ve taken out about half of Bahamut’s health bar, the third phase of the fight will begin. You’ll be back to controlling Ifrit on the ground. Bahamut will use a lot of the same moves that it did in the first phase of the fight, however, like most of the bosses in Final Fantasy 16 with multiple phases, the attacks will be more complex in phase 3, adding additional attacks to create combos and deal extra damage.

In order to deal the most damage possible, use Spitflare and Brimstone since, when casting them, the Phoenix will join you, making your attacks much more powerful and destructive.

While Bahamut will use many of the same moves, the boss also adds a handful of new ones to its arsenal:

Mortal Coil: This move is a pretty simple projectile attack. Dodge the projectile and it’ll explode when it hits the ground, so make sure that you dodge it and get completely clear of the blast radius. Bahamut will usually chain this attack in with other long-range moves, so make sure to keep an eye on what the boss is doing immediately after casting.

AoE Field: When Bahamut flies out of range of your melee attacks and spreads its wings, it’ll create a bunch of small AoE explosions across the entire arena. Mantle to the left and right as the explosions happen in order to avoid them. If you want to deal a solid bit of damage to Bahamut while waiting for the attack to be over, start hitting the boss with a steady stream of fireball attacks while it’s just floating there with its wings open.

Terraflare: When Bahamut uses Terraflare, the Phoenix will fly to the battlefield and create a small safety bubble for you to run inside. Get inside the bubble to avoid taking damage and complete the quick-time event to fortify the bubble.

Triple Coil: This is the same attack as Moral Coil, but instead of firing a single exploding projectile, Bahamut will shoot three at you.

Once you’ve taken Bahamut’s health down to just a sliver, a cutscene will start where Ifrit and Phoenix team up in order to defeat the Eikon and the final phase of the fight will start.

Bahamut Phase 4

In the final phase of the Bahamut fight, Ifrit and Phoenix will have fused into a single extremely powerful Eikon. Bahamut will use many of the same moves from the previous phases, but will also use a few new ones:

Supernova: When Bahamut uses Supernova, the Eikon will shoot several large, slow-moving projectiles at you. Dodging them is relatively simple since they move so slowly, however, you’ll need to keep an eye on what Bahamut is doing while you’re avoiding the energy balls since it’ll continue to attack you.

Gigaflare: This is a super-charged version of Bahamut’s beam attack. When the boss starts gearing up to use it, make sure that you’re spamming the dodge button to stay out of the direct blast since if you get hit you’ll lose a decent chunk of your health bar.

Golden Beam: Bahamut’s Golden Beam attack is very similar to the regular Beam attack, however, the boss will use multiple beam attacks in quick succession when using Golden Beam. Dodge them the same way you do the other beams, just know that when they’re golden-colored, you’ll need to avoid more beams than you would if they were simply blue.

Radiance: When using Radiance, Bahamut will summon multiple blue orbs (the same ones it used in the second phase of the fight) to shoot energy beams in multiple directions at once. Dodge through the beams and push forward to attack Bahamut in the center of the beams.

Terraflare: When Bahamut has less than half of its health, it’ll try to use Terraflare. While the boss is charging the move, you’ll need to deal a substantial amount of damage in order to interrupt it. The quickest way to do that is to use Spitflare to direct a beam of fire at the boss. Once that’s been used, interrupt the attack by using some quick melee combos.

Once you’ve taken out Bahamut’s health bar, complete the final quick-time event and the fight will be finished.