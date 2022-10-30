My Hero Academia Episode Goes Ham With Mr. Lady Scene

Have you been enjoying the latest season of My Hero Academia? If so, you’re not alone. Season 6 has already delivered a lot of action and incredible moments and given highlights to certain characters that have been in the background or viewed as lesser in recent seasons. Part of the reason for the spotlight is that a full-blown war is happening between the Pro-Heroes of Japan and the Paranormal Liberation Front. A group that Shigaraki heads up. With a conflict on such a scale, it was inevitable that all sorts of “minor characters” would get their chance in the spotlight. Sadly, some of the characters become the literal butt of a joke.

If you’ve been watching the show since the beginning, you’ll know that despite it being about teenage kids learning to be Pro-Heroes, the anime is never afraid to say and do things in adult manners. Specifically, they’re not afraid to exploit their female characters in a way that some might find offensive, derogatory, or weird. A great example came from the latest episode of Season 6. In a key fight scene, the hero Mt. Lady, who has been seen throughout the many seasons of the anime, got caught in a blast by an ice villain.

The Pro-Hero’s Quirk is to grow to the size of a building, which comes in handy when you’re fighting large numbers of characters. But, after getting hit by the attack in the clip below, she gets flung backward. She was fine overall, but because she was in her enlarged size when she was knocked back, that meant she literally almost sat on a fellow Pro-Hero with her enlarged butt. A butt that they weren’t afraid to show great detail in:

Yep, that happened and caused plenty of chatter on Twitter, as you can imagine. That moment is hardly the first time Mt. Lady or one of the other female characters had such “revealing” or adult moments. A teacher, known as Midnight, is basically a BDSM dominatrix, complete with a whip. She also makes very adult puns and even said in front of a class of students that she was “turned on.”

Multiple students have gotten this treatment as well. One support class student who is a genius with tech accidentally caused an explosion that sent her flying through a door and onto the main character of Deku. That alone would’ve been fine. Except, when Deku looked up, he noticed her partially exposed chest and went red-faced. Remember, they’re canonically 15 in the show at that point.

Some will say that this was just silliness, and it is funny in a way. But this is also one of the reasons why anime gets a bad rap, as My Hero Academia is hardly the only show to do such things.

Source: Twitter