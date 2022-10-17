My Hero Academia Fans Love Mirko’s Dub in Recent Episode

My Hero Academia is now multiple episodes into its Season 6 run, and so far, fans have been shocked and awed by all that’s happened so far. We won’t spoil the major events, but the fights between the Pro-Heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front have lived up to the hype so far. The subtitled version is many episodes in right now, but the English Dub version is now only episode two. Why is this important? That would be because the newest episode featured the fan-favorite Pro-Hero in Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, going wild on a bunch of Nomu monsters to find the mad scientist Dr. Garaki.

Garaki, if you recall, is one of the right hands of All For One. To try and fool the Pro-Heroes, he made copies of himself, so the group had to split up, with Mirko taking one spot in particular. Sure enough, she finds the real Dr. Garaki, and in the English Dub, says the following line.

I’m sorry but WHO voted to randomly throw in “What’s up doc?” for the English dub💀😭😂 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/znWa9lVvXU — Caderade (@_Caderade174) October 15, 2022

The actress really said “What’s Up, Doc,” a reference to the all-time classic character Bugs Bunny. More than that, though, the line happened when it wasn’t on her face, so you can tell that they slipped that line in so they could get away with it without worrying about matching up the mouth movements. Given what she said after it, that makes sense.

Anairis Quiñones is the English voice of Mirko, and after the English Dub came out, she went onto Twitter to thank fans for their support.

I'm tryna take a lil social media break but THANK YOU for all the Mirko love!! I've been psyched for this season for years (wow time??) and I hope yall enjoy the ride 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pKbU2kufdg — Anairis Quiñones 🔜 uwuCon (@anairis_q) October 16, 2022

Somewhat ironically, Mirko’s battle in episode two of this season showed people why My Hero Academia was back on track visually. The fifth season was not as praised by fans and critics, and one of the reasons was the animation. Compared to previous seasons, it felt like a step back, with very few memorable moments or overwhelming displays of animation.

However, Mirko’s fight with the Nomu in episode two showcased lots of big animation moments, including more minor details like the Rabbit Hero bulking up to take on the monsters and spinning like a tornado at times to take them out.

Mirko was also one of the characters stated by the team to look out for as the season continues. They are teasing big moments for her and a villain that got a major spotlight in the subtitled episode that came out over the weekend.

All in all, the sixth season is on a massive roll right now. Both the Japanese and English versions are getting praised by fans, as well as drawing in huge numbers in terms of viewership. If things hold as they are, the season could be one of the most well-received. Only time will tell.

Source: Twitter