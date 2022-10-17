Persona 5 Royal on Switch Gets Gameplay Video

For the last few years, if there was a 3rd party title that Nintendo Switch gamers wanted on their system more than anything else, it’d be Persona 5 Royal. Why? Because the hit game from Atlus captured the hearts and minds of gamers when it first came out in 2017. The problem was that it was only available for the PS4. But, just as important, unlike other 3rd party titles, this game felt like it would be able to run on the Nintendo Switch without many issues. Fans asked for years for this to happen, and now, we’re just days away from that wish coming true.

To prove this point, the team over at Nintendo Everything was able to create and post a near-20-minute video of Persona 5 Royal on the Switch. The gameplay is from the early parts of the game. So there are some spoilers if you’ve never played the title before. But, if you don’t mind that, and you want to get a glimpse of what the title will be like when you play it on the Nintendo Switch, you can watch it in full below.

Based on the video, the game runs well on the Switch. It may not look as good as its PS4 counterpart, but that could also be due to the video’s quality versus the game’s quality. It was noted before that the Switch version of the game would have a lesser data requirement than the PS4 version. Many believe that’s due to the concessions the game had to make to fit onto the portable console. We’ll have to see how that plays out.

Regardless of the downgrade that may or may not have happened, the Switch version will be the complete title in terms of story and content. Alongside the preview, it was noted that the game would feature 40 DLC items for players to enjoy. All of these will be made available on purchase of the game.

To those who don’t know the title’s story, Persona 5 Royal features you as a young man framed for a crime. It’s then the player’s job to go into other people’s hearts alongside their friends in the Phantom Thieves to rid the darkness that plagues them. The turn-based title will have you explore Tokyo, grow your relationships with friends and others you meet, gain new Personas as you level up, and more.

The title was a Game of the Year nominee when it was initially released. Royal was the upgraded version that added a new character and more content to the mix. So when it comes out on the Nintendo Switch, you’re getting the best possible version of it, which was all the Switch gamers were asking for.

