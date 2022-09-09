Persona 5 Royal Switch Data Size Revealed?

To say that fans on the Nintendo Switch are excited for Persona 5 Royal is an understatement. In fact, the game has been one of the most-requested ports in recent memory. Why? Well, when the original Persona 5 came out, it was one of the most significant and most well-received games of its time. While the franchise had a fanbase, it had always been niche, but this game changed that. The look, the gameplay, the story, and so on, you had the ability to have a lot of freedom and a lot of fun. It was nominated for Game of the Year by many, won several other rewards, and Switch owners wanted it bad.

The best part was that unlike other games on other systems, say like, Horizon Forbidden West, this one was actually a plausible thing to ask for because the visual style wasn’t exactly the most comprehensive or “super detailed.” It had an anime flair to it, and that meant it could absolutely be something that the Nintendo Switch could handle. Sure enough, after YEARS of waiting, the Persona 5 Royal port was announced by Atlus, and it’ll be on the Switch on October 21st.

The good news even further is that the game has “gone live” in Japan, and as a result, some details are being shared about the game’s software. Mainly its data usage. The PS4 version of the game had you able to download it for 30 GB, but the Nintendo Switch version is only 12.5, apparently.

Persona 5 Royal on the Nintendo Switch is 12.5gb, 3 times smaller than the PS4 version pic.twitter.com/5hnDYgEV8W — Faz | Persona 5 Royal giveaway in pinned (@ScrambledFaz) September 8, 2022

That’s quite a drop, and this will obviously help gamers who may not have some extra SD cards lying around to save their digital downloads on. Now, there might be some questions as to how and why this version of the game is much lower in data usage. The easy answer is that while this is going to be a good port of the game, we hope the graphics will have a little bit of a downturn to suit the Switch’s ability. This is expected, though, and the game will likely still look fine overall due to its anime styling. Which, again, we know, works on the Switch.

It might also be that the PS4 version needed some extra things put in there to maximize it on the system that the Switch obviously doesn’t have and doesn’t need. Either way, though, it means that it won’t take as long for the game to download when it arrives.

Persona 5 Royal is easily one of the big 3rd party games coming out for the Switch in October, alongside Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. So gamers are going to have to choose which games to get and when, and hope they have the money for them all.

Source: Twitter