Atlus Puts Restrictions On Persona 5 Royal Streams

Persona 5 Royal is a game many have been asking to go multi-platform for some time now. When it came out on PS4, it made everyone pay attention to the Persona series. Up to that point, the franchise was a bit niche and even in an “if you know, you know” category. But with the original release and then the upgraded version, people saw how wondrous this franchise could be. But if you didn’t have a PS4, you couldn’t play it! So naturally, that made many angry, and they begged Atlus to release it on other platforms, which they will in just under a week.

However, there’s a catch. No, not regarding the release. That’s still on track. Instead, we’re talking about what can happen if you wish to stream the game online. As you know, Twitch and YouTube streamers are a big deal, and they love nothing more than showing off the games they’re playing online. But to the shock of many, Atlus put out some “guidelines” on what to show with Persona 5 Royal if you were to stream it. Some of the rules were understandable, and others weren’t.

For example, they ask that you don’t stream before the global release date of the 21st. That’s understandable because there are review copies out there, and those people shouldn’t have the right to show off the multi-platform version before others get it. Another thing they asked was for a “spoiler warning” when they play, which is fair enough. But then it was revealed that they don’t want you to stream part of the story:

“To allow as many users as possible to enjoy Persona 5 Royal, we ask that you refrain from posting the following segment of the game: From December 12th to the ending.”

Why does this rub gamers the wrong way? Well, the title came out in 2016 in its original form. That means that fans have had six years to hear about spoilers, the end of the game, and so on. Plus, the title had a sequel of sorts in Persona 5 Strikers, which took place after the main game’s events. So why put such a restriction on a title that has been out for so long?

If it were a new title, that would be one thing, but this isn’t. Instead, it’s a long-awaited multi-platform release. Sure, not everyone knows the ending to the game or some of its big plot twists, but that doesn’t mean streamers should be restricted in what they show.

Another ask was:

“We also ask that you do not upload background music tracks, or stream with the specific purpose of distributing the music of Persona 5 Royal.”

That one is fair, but knowing how the internet is, that’s not going to happen—the gamers listening to Atlus, that is. We’ll have to see if any of their rules are followed once the 21st comes.

Source: Atlus