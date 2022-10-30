Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Only Have Mid-Credits Sequence

The wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hard for many reasons. The first is that people want to see the movie, much like they want to see many films in the MCU. However, the other reason it’s so hard to wait is that this film is a living tribute to the fallen actor Chadwick Boseman. The man who portrayed T’Challa in the MCU was revered for his life and acting skills. He embodied T’Challa in various ways, making fans love him even more. Unfortunately, he passed due to cancer in 2020, and fans wondered what would happen with the franchise. Like with all life, it moved on, but the film will honor him and secure the legacy of T’Challa and Wakanda in what’s shown.

Early reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has come out thanks to the world premiere event for the film. They praised the film’s plot, action sequences, and, of course, the characters and actors. But one thing that multiple people noted is that there’s only a mid-credits sequence in the movie. Typically, MCU films have two. They have different purposes depending on the director and the film. Some tease what’ll happen elsewhere in the MCU; sometimes, it directly sets up a sequel. Or, in the case of Spider-Man Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Part 2, they can be funny and troll fans.

But for the upcoming film, there’s only one mid-credits sequence, and that’s by design. Producer Nate Moore noted how the reason for this had to do with the film’s plot and to end it on a solid note:

“The way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, ‘Hey there’s a tag at the end credits’ felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing,” Moore explained. “Much like Endgame didn’t have a tag, this didn’t feel like a movie that needed it.”

That’s a fair reason not to do it. After all, the MCU has sometimes been criticized for its tags or lackluster end credits sequences. A great recent example is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the mid-credits sequence was vital because it introduced the character of Clea, played by Charlize Theron, the end-credits sequence could have been better. That one featured a very minor character, played by Bruce Campbell, finishing up a joke set up very early in the film. When you consider how long it takes to get to that point in the movie and how long people were in the theater in the first place, you can understand that disappointment.

Thankfully, we won’t have that fear with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it arrives in theaters on November 11th.

Source: ComicBook.com