Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gets Huge Box Office Projections

There has never been a film like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reason for that is tragic, as it has to do with the man who was T’Challa, aka Black Panther, in every way that mattered: Chadwick Boseman. He came onto the scene as T’Challa in the third Captain America movie, then had his solo film after that while also being in the last two Avengers films. Sadly, in 2020, after a long fight with cancer, he passed. His death was sudden and shocking because no one outside his closest family knew about his condition. So for fans and Marvel Studios, the question became, what do they do?

Because before the passing of Chadwick Boseman, writing had begun on a sequel film, and a Disney+ series was announced that would expand our look into Wakanda. But with his death, everything changed. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now a memorial to Chadwick and T’Challa, while also moving forward the world by crowing a new ruler, a new Black Panther, and bringing in a long-awaited character in Namor.

Due to the events of everything that has gone on, many are curious about what the sequel film will do in terms of its box office gross. The Marvel Studios films over the last year have been, at times, inconsistent in terms of their gross. However, the early projections for the film paint it in a very positive light, as it’s projected to get $175 million domestically in its opening weekend alone. Plus, that’s the lower end of the spectrum. Some say it could get even higher, which is fair, given the feelings of MCU fans. Plus, the marketing for the film has been light so far. It’ll build up as we enter November.

The original Black Panther movie broke box office records by making $202 million in its first weekend domestically, without any significant drama or sadness behind it. Many feel that fans will pour into the theater to watch the movie so that they can honor Chadwick Boseman and show the rest of the cast who came back for the sequel their support.

Overall, the original film made $1.34 billion. It’s hard to say whether the sequel will live up to such a number, but it’s not impossible. Spider-Man No Way Home made a billion dollars in no time flat, so perhaps this film will be the same.

As we said, there’s never been a film like this before, and the movie’s plot reflects that. Wakanda has lost its protector, and new threats are coming. The family and loved ones of T’Challa are still coming to terms with his loss, and a new Black Panther must rise.

So what will happen when the movie arrives? We’ll find out on November 11th.

Source: ComicBook.com