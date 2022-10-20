15 Best Games To Play Like Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Come out, come out, wherever you are!!!

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will put players in a unique experience of being underpowered against an ultimate villain. If you want to feel that fear in other titles, we have some recommendations for you.

#15 Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predator: Hunting Grounds puts you in the world of the Predator movies and determines if you’re a worthy hunter or foolish prey.

Like many other titles on this list, the game prides itself on 1v4 gameplay. One of you will be the Predator and attempt to kill the four members of the fire team you’re tracking. If you’re one of the soldiers, your job is to complete missions, outlast the Predator, and then, “GET TO THE CHOPPA!!!”

Whether you make it there or not is up to you. Use weaponry, both human and alien, to complete your tasks. Just remember, you don’t win if you don’t live.

#14 Phasmophobia

You might recall Phasmophobia from all the Twitch streams featuring streamers screaming wildly as they got scared.

The game is a 4-person co-op experience where you’ll go into haunted locations and attempt to get evidence of paranormal activity. Why? Because then you can sell it to make money!!! In the game, at least, not in real life.

You can find multiple kinds of ghosts in these places, so you’ll have to use various techniques to find out which is there and how you can prove it. The game updates quite a bit, so you’ll find new experiences often. Hope you don’t get scared that easily!

#13 Evil Dead The Game

Groovy.

For fans of the cult-classic franchise, Evil Dead The Game is the title for you to play with fellow fans. You’ll play as characters throughout the Evil Dead’s history, including multiple versions of Ash Williams.

Your team of four will have to wander through levels to complete tasks to shut down the monster hunting you. Said monster will get more powerful as it goes and collects power-ups. Ones that will it summon monsters of all kinds to try and kill you.

Work together, revive others when they fall, and save Bruce Campbell! Because that’s the real point of the game, to enjoy his presence.

#12 Secret Neighbor

A few games on this list fall into the category of “hidden threat.” For example, in Secret Neighbor, you’ll be in a group of six as you explore the home of a not-so-nice neighbor. Sounds simple, yes? Except one of you is the neighbor in disguise!!!

If you are one of the kids, you’ll wander around the home to get the keys to unlock the basement. If you’re the neighbor, you’ll pretend to do work as you pick them off to gain victory!

With two different paths to victory, the only question is, which side will get theirs first? Jump in and find out!

#11 Dread Hunger

Dread Hunger might be based on real-life events, depending on how you read it.

The game focuses on a group of eight players in the 19th century on a boat going through the arctic. For six of those players, they’ll try to keep the ship moving so that they can escape with their lives.

For the other two, they’ll use all manner of betrayal and dark arts to kill the crew and ensure no one survives the experience!

Fight to live or fight to kill. It all depends on what side you’re on. Make hard choices to avoid arousing suspicion and make it to the next day!

#10 In Silence

Multiple horror movie franchises try to take advantage of your fears or make you realize that any move you make will be your list, given what’s hunting you. In Silence takes that to the video game space in a beautiful fashion.

In this asymmetrical multiplayer game, one of you will play as the monster, Rake. Rake is blind but, like a certain Marvel superhero, can “see” through sound. Its hearing is impressive, and the more sound you make, even if you’re far away, he’ll see a path right to you.

Team up with others to escape or dare to fight off Rake with an assortment of weapons! The choice is yours.

#9 Hidden in Plain Sight

The title Hidden in Plain Sight is a very accurate description of what the game is about. You and up to three other players will be in a place full of NPCs. You aim to complete missions or take out the other players in the crowd.

But how do you accomplish your goal without drawing attention to yourself? You’ll have to figure out that as you play through the game modes. Some are simple races, while others focus on you killing the others stealthily.

The matches go quickly, so dive in and see how many times you can come out on top.

#8 Last Year: The Nightmare

What’s worse than having to survive high school? Having to survive high school as you’re chased through the halls by killers!

Last Year: The Nightmare, the classic version, puts you as one of four students trying to escape the high school they’re trapped within. There are serial killers on the loose within the halls, and they’re trying to pick you off.

You must work together as you roam the school, not just to survive but to make a bomb so you can take out the killers.

Some of you will play as the students, and others as the killers. It’s up to you to see which side wins.

#7 Deceit

Another “trust” game for you to test yourselves in, Deceit puts you in the role of an innocent person or one of the infected.

You’ll wake up in a strange place and need to navigate the area to find the escape hatch. But as you do that, the infected will hunt the innocent and take them out.

You won’t have to take them on barehanded, though. You’ll find items and weapons that can help you fight off the infected when they come.

Survive the blackout period and take down the infected so you can make it to the hatch and escape with your life!

#6 White Noise 2

Another 4v1 title, White Noise 2, puts four players in the role of investigators trying to solve something, and then the fifth player roaming around trying to kill them all. What fun.

When you’re an investigator, you’ll need to search for clues and be aware of your surroundings. The monster can be stunned by your flashlight, so you’ll need to make sure it’s never low on batteries so you can escape when needed.

As for the monster, use your special abilities to haunt and kill the investigators. But fear not. If you die, you can come back as a ghost and further help your team makes it through the round!

#5 Identity V

If you’re a fan of Tim Burton’s animation style, you’ll dig Identity V. In the 1v4 survival game you’ll play as either a set of young survivors or one of the hunters stalking them.

The game’s feel is very goth, and you’ll see that through the various characters you embody. Each of them has its own narrative and story, so part of the fun isn’t just surviving; it’s learning more about who is around you and whose hunting you.

With various options and characters to choose from, you’ll find many different ways to play and enjoy the title. So dive in and try it out!

#4 Devour

Many of the previous games, and certain upcoming ones, are all about doing matches in a short amount of time. But with Devour, a single round can take up to an hour. So you’ll be getting much more of an experience here.

In the game, you’ll play as a group of cultists. But something has gone horribly wrong with your group. Everyone but your friends has been possessed. So now they’re trying to drag you to the depths of the underworld!

To stay alive, you must work together to find the ritual items needed to break the possession. The game has a ton of depth, so no two playthroughs will go the same way.

#3 Friday The 13th: The Game

The legendary franchise has been in the video game space for a while via Friday The 13th: The Game. The game puts you in some of the most iconic locations throughout the film series and dares you to survive them. Or, you can become Jason Voorhees himself! Use his incredible abilities to hunt down the camp counselors and other victims so they don’t make it out alive!

If you are one of the people Jason is hunting, use your abilities and try to make your escape! You can work with the other players or try to survive on your own!

Who will live? Who will die? Jump and find out!

#2 Among Us

One of the games that helped boom the gaming economy during the global pandemic, Among Us, puts you as one of a group of characters in various settings. All but one of you are as you say you are. The other is an imposter! The imposter is slowly going around and picking you off one by one!!!

You’ll work through the level and do tasks, so you’re not deemed suspicious. Then, when the killer strikes and the body is found, you’ll come together to see who the imposter is!

Pick right, and you win! Pick wrong, and the murder spree will continue! Will you figure it out in time? Or were you the imposter the whole time?!?

#1 Dead by Daylight

There honestly can’t be a better game to put at the top of this list, though the last entry came close because Dead by Daylight has been doing its thing for a long time, and people still enjoy it.

The point of the game is simple. You are a bunch of people trying to escape a killer. The twist is that the killer can be one of many different entities. You can be a supernatural entity or just a crazed killer. Each variation of the main villain has its abilities; some of them are pulled straight from the horror movie franchises you love!

So if you don’t scare easily, try this title out.