PS4 Has Multiple Horror Games Available For $3

It’s almost Halloween, and you know what that means! If you don’t, we’re talking about how people try to do all they can to “get in the spirit” by dressing up, getting candy to hand out to kids, etc. But another thing that people are trying to do is get scared. Whether it be by watching movies or TV shows in the horror genre, pulling pranks on friends and family members to scare them to death, and so on, people want to feel the fear before the season ends tomorrow night. But if you’re a person that wants to do that in the video game space, you’re in luck. That goes double if you have a PS4.

PlayStation announced a while ago that they would be making a massive Halloween sale featuring various horror-themed titles. Some games on that list include The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Until Dawn, The Evil Within, and more. Many of those titles will be enough to get you scared. But you’re still in luck if you’re looking for horror games on a really tight budget. The sale for the PS4 includes several games you can buy for just $3. Perfect for those who only have a few bucks to spare but want to get the most for that buck. So, what titles are being offered for that price?

One of them is the Amnesia: Collection. That one might get you interested not just because of the horror element but because it’s three different games in one package. You’ll get Amnesia: Descent, A Machine for Pigs, and Justine. Each title brings its level of horror and creative design to freak you out. You’ll go through castles, industrial districts, and traps made to test you as you try to survive everything thrown your way. Will you be able to overcome the horrors of this collection? It’s $3 if you want to find out.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is another title that might excite you. Plus, it’s already been confirmed by Capcom that the game isn’t getting a remake anytime soon, so you might as well play the best version available on the PS4. The title puts you in the shoes of the Redfield siblings, Chris and Claire, who are attempting further to shut down the efforts of the Umbrella Corporation. You’ll need to work together to find ammo, supplies, and more to fend off the monsters that await you. One of which is a gigantic worm. But who are the Ashford twins? Why do they not seem what they appear to be?

Other titles for $3 include The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Untold Stories, and Outlast. Halloween isn’t here yet, so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the spookier side of gaming.

Source: PlayStation Store