MultiVersus Offering Free Loot If You Watch Twitch

MultiVersus has been capturing many players’ imaginations and gaming itches since its Alpha/Beta launch. Of course, the whole game still needs to be done, but that doesn’t matter to gamers who have been smashing, bashing, crashing, and attacking all manner of characters throughout the game’s run. The team at Player First Games has been doing its best to keep the game playable, fun, and ever-evolving. But they also know that gamers want that sweet, sweet loot and decided to change things up on how to get it. By that, we mean that instead of doing an in-game event or making them purchase new content, they’re doing something special over Twitch over the weekend.

All you have to do is go to Twitch, make sure your “Twitch Drops” feature is enabled, and go to the official channel for WB Games. What do you do then? You watch Scooby-Doo. No, really, that’s what the job is! They started yesterday, but today and tomorrow, they’ll be playing various series and movies from the Scooby-Doo franchise. The more you watch, the better the rewards you get.

For example, today, you can watch Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase, a classic animated feature, and then watch episodes of What’s New Scooby-Doo? Another classic that people need to watch and appreciate. Tomorrow will feature more movies and series to watch, so if you only have a little time today to do the streaming, you still have time tomorrow.

If you watch for 30 minutes, you’ll get 10 Toast. You’ll get a special Scooby-Doo-themed profile icon if you watch for an hour. Watch for 90 minutes, and you’ll get a “pumpkin spice ring out.” We’re unsure how to feel on that one, but we know many of you love pumpkin spice, so we’ll roll with it. Finally, if you watch for two hours, you’ll get a special banner.

Sure, some of these rewards are basic, but it’s all in good fun to celebrate both the game and the Halloween season. Besides, Scooby-Doo is a classic, so take some time off for yourself and go watch!

If you’re hoping for more actual content coming to MultiVersus soon, you’re in luck, kind of. It was recently announced that the character Black Adam from DC Comics would join the game. But, no sooner was he confirmed for a release date than the team delayed him. Something must have gone wrong with his build, and they need more time to fix it. As a result, no updated release date has been given for him.

However, the character Stripe from Gremlins has recently been added to the game. So there’s a new character for you to try. Player First Games has been putting out patches as well to balance the gameplay and help you feel accomplished when you complete quests and level up characters.

