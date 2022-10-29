Gotham Knights Mod Adds Batman Suit For Nightwing

Modding is a crucial element in PC gaming. The ability for players to create their own items to put into the game or completely change how something looks or works so that it “feels different” has been a joy to see. Plenty of games willingly let players mod the titles, many from Bethesda. They absolutely love the modding community. With other titles, though, it’s sometimes a surprise when a mod happens. But then, with something like Gotham Knights, the inevitable will happen mod-wise. How so? Well, the point of the game is that Batman is dead, and his four proteges have to rise up to defend Gotham. Meaning there’s no Batman around anymore.

So what did one modder do? He made it so you could wear a Batman costume in the game. Specifically, it’s the “Batman Reborn” costume that many will recognize from the Scott Snyder comic arc. The mod is for Nightwing, and the modder made it clear that he did it because he liked the idea of Nightwing becoming Batman when the Dark Knight passed. Of course, the mod is just for the outfit, and it doesn’t have the cape, but that could change later. Plus, Nightwing’s moveset was created to be without a cape. So putting one on him could cause some visual issues.

Those who know DC Comics’ history will crack a smile at this mod because Dick Grayson officially became Batman for a while. After the events of Final Crisis when “Batman was dead,” a “Battle for the Cowl” took place in Gotham. Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin battled to see who would be the bat. In the end, Grayson donned the cowl, and with Bruce Wayne’s son Damian as his Robin, the two did their best to protect Gotham City and the world from various threats. They were even the dynamic duo through key DC events like Blackest Knight and Brightest Day. Obviously, Bruce Wayne did return, but Grayson didn’t stop being Batman until later. Fast forward to now, and Nightwing has a phenomenal run going in the comics. He’s about to hit his #100 issue for his most recent series, and fans love the direction the writers have taken the Flying Grayson in.

Not the least is his finally being back with Barbara Gordon, just saying.

As for Gotham Knights, the outlook isn’t as rosy. Fun mods aside, the game has been plagued with issues since its launch across consoles and PC. The titles have gotten blasted by fans and critics for performance issues, repetitive gameplay, odd UI choices, and more.

The team at WB Montreal said in a Twitter post recently that they were hearing fans’ complaints and doing their best to fix them. But the issues continue to pile on, including the Steam version of the game being unable to install for new players.

Hopefully, everything will be fixed soon.

Source: TechRadar