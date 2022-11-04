Aeterna Noctis Gets Console Launch With A New Trailer

Aeternum Game Studios has dropped a brand new launch trailer for its hit game Aeterna Noctis, which is out on consoles today. The popular Metroidvania was initially released back in December of 2021 for PC players. After almost a year in waiting, those on consoles will now be able to dive into the colourful and interestingly-designed world of Aeterna Noctis too.

The game is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. PC players can continue to enjoy their adventures via Steam or the Epic Games Store. Aeterna Noctis takes players on a visually impressive journey through the vast lands of the world of ‘Aeterna.’ Faced with some unique and challenging mechanics, the game offers players what feels like a traditional 2D experience, with more complex gameplay elements thrown into the mix. Aeternum Game Studios has shared a new trailer to celebrate the game’s console launch today, which newcomers to the title can check out right here before diving in.

As is evident in the footage, there’s some pretty intense platforming action going on in this game. In true Metroidvania style, Aeterna Noctis consists of 16 different and connected areas for players to venture through, with difficulty levels progressing as players make their way through each zone. However the maps are designed in a non-linear fashion, so players should be able to experience the fluidity and freedom of movement through each area as they see fit.

High mobility is also a key component of this game, which should please those who enjoy flying through complex networks of levels and besting their enemies as they go. With fluidity in its gameplay mechanics, Aeternum Game Studios explains that players should find each level to be responsive to players’ actions, including their speed and execution. If the game’s reviews on Steam are anything to go by, this is certainly the case for the vast majority of players.

The game’s narrative is described by Aeternum Game Studios as being “built around an original, deep and emotional story with epic moments and unexpected twists,” which should keep even the most experienced of Metroidvania players on their toes. Players will see themselves stepping into the role of the “King of Darkness” as they seek to regain their former powers throughout the course of the game. In addition, Aeterna Noctis features a unique, hand-drawn 2D art style, which has been designed frame by frame through traditional illustration methods. This works really well as can be seen in today’s launch trailer, in giving a fresh feel to the Metroidvania genre.

While those who’ve had the opportunity to play Aeterna Noctis on PC already can continue doing so, today’s release of the game on consoles could bring a whole new audience to the colourful and challenging world of Aeterna.

Aeterna Noctis launches today on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Source