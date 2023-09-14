Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – All Returning Pokemon

The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is available now on Nintendo Switch, adding a new quest and region for you to explore. The Kitakami Region is a Japanese-inspired island that’s teeming with Pokemon from previous generations. The DLC adds 100+ Pokemon to the game, including new forms and Legendaries. We’re focused on the previous generation Pokemon here. Discover all the Pokemon from old games you can finally capture in Scarlet & Violet — here’s the full list of old Pokemon that are back with a fresh coat of paint.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gym Walkthrough | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order | How To Breed Pokemon | How To Catch Easier | How To Unlock Evolution Stones

All Kitakami Region Returning Pokemon

102 Pokemon are returning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet from previous generations. Here’s a full list of all the Pokemon that you can catch in the Kitakami Region. This is not the complete Kitakami Region Pokedex — these are only the returning Pokemon that were not previously featured in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

[To quickly search for the Pokemon you’re looking for, press Ctrl+F in your browser and type the name of the Pokemon. If the Pokemon has been added, you’ll jump straight to it.]

And that’s all the returning Pokemon!

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | Best Shiny Chances | How Mass Outbreak Works | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | How To Evolve Gimmighoul | How To Evolve Floette Into Florges | How To Get Salt Cure | Naclstack Guide | PP Restore Trick | Normal Gym Puzzle Solution