Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – All Returning Pokemon

The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is available now on Nintendo Switch, adding a new quest and region for you to explore. The Kitakami Region is a Japanese-inspired island that’s teeming with Pokemon from previous generations. The DLC adds 100+ Pokemon to the game, including new forms and Legendaries. We’re focused on the previous generation Pokemon here. Discover all the Pokemon from old games you can finally capture in Scarlet & Violet — here’s the full list of old Pokemon that are back with a fresh coat of paint.
All Kitakami Region Returning Pokemon
102 Pokemon are returning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet from previous generations. Here’s a full list of all the Pokemon that you can catch in the Kitakami Region. This is not the complete Kitakami Region Pokedex — these are only the returning Pokemon that were not previously featured in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
[To quickly search for the Pokemon you’re looking for, press Ctrl+F in your browser and type the name of the Pokemon. If the Pokemon has been added, you’ll jump straight to it.]
- Ekans [Poison]
- Arbok [Poison]
- Sandshrew [Ground]
- Sandslash [Ground]
- Clefairy [Fairy]
- Clefable [Fairy]
- Bellsprout [Grass / Poison]
- Weepinbell [Grass / Poison]
- Victreebell [Grass / Poison]
- Geodude [Rock / Ground]
- Graveler [Rock / Ground]
- Golem [Rock / Ground]
- Spinarak [Bug / Poison]
- Ariados [Bug / Poison]
- Hoothoot [Normal / Flying]
- Noctowl [Normal / Flying]
- Cleffa [Fairy]
- Politoed [Water]
- Swinub [Ice / Ground]
- Piloswine [Ice / Ground]
- Mamoswine [Ice / Ground]
- Poochyena [Dark]
- Mightyena [Dark]
- Lotad [Water / Grass]
- Lombre [Water / Grass]
- Ludicolo [Water / Grass]
- Seedot [Grass]
- Nuzleaf [Grass / Dark]
- Shiftry [Grass / Dark]
- Feebas [Water]
- Milotic [Water]
- Duskull [Ghost]
- Dusclops [Ghost]
- Chimecho [Psychic]
- Jirachi [Steel / Psychic]
- Turtwig [Grass]
- Grotle [Grass]
- Torterra [Grass / Ground]
- Chimchar [Fire]
- Monferno [Fire / Fighting]
- Infernape [Fire / Fighting]
- Piplup [Water]
- Prinplup [Water]
- Empoleon [Water / Steel]
- Ambipom [Normal]
- Chingling [Psychic]
- Munchlax [Normal]
- Yanmega [Bug / Flying]
- Gliscor [Ground / Flying]
- Probopass [Rock / Steel]
- Dusknoir [Ghost]
- Phione [Water]
- Manaphy [Water]
- Darkrai [Dark]
- Shaymin [Grass]
- Timburr [Fighting]
- Gurdurr [Fighting]
- Conkeldurr [Fighting]
- Sewaddle [Bug / Grass]
- Swadloon [Bug / Grass]
- Leavanny [Bug / Grass]
- Ducklett [Water / Flying]
- Swanna [Water / Flying]
- Litwick [Ghost / Fire]
- Lampent [Ghost / Fire]
- Chandelure [Ghost / Fire]
- Mienfoo [Fighting]
- Mienshao [Fighting]
- Vullaby [Dark / Flying]
- Mandibuzz [Dark / Flying]
- Phantump [Ghost / Grass]
- Trevenant [Ghost / Grass]
- Grubbin [Bug]
- Charjabug [Bug / Electric]
- Vikavolt [Bug / Electric]
- Cutiefly [Bug / Fairy]
- Ribombee [Bug / Fairy]
- Jangmo-o [Dragon]
- Hakamo-o [Dragon / Fighting]
- Kommo-o [Dragon / Fighting]
- Cramorant [Flying / Water]
- Morpeko [Electric / Dark]
And that’s all the returning Pokemon!
