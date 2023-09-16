Starfield: How To Complete ‘Back To Vectera’ | Quest Walkthrough

Heading back to Vectera means going back to where your Starfield journey began. Turns out things went to pot when you left.

Exploring new locations in Starfield is equal parts intoxicating and rewarding, however, taking time to visit old haunts has its merits too. The game starts on Vectera, and if you are willing to invest some time into the Main Quest, you will quickly find yourself back there on the hunt for your comrade, Barret.

As with all Main Quests, if you want to dabble in this quest you need to complete all quests leading up to this quest. In this case, you will need to complete “The Old Neighbourhood” and ‘Into The Unknown. This guide will walk you through how to complete the ‘Back To Vectera quest’.

Heading Back To Vectera

Once you have the quest unlocked in your Journal, it’s time to head back to Vectera. As with most quests in Starfield, simply make it your primary quest and set a course. Once at Vectera, land at the Mining Outpost and talk to your old supervisor, Lin. Spoiler, she will not be happy to see you.

Turns out after you left more pirates raided the outpost and it didn’t go anywhere near as well as the first time. Not only was Barrett captured, but your buddy Heller was also taken. Lin wants you to head to the Comms Building and see if there is any data that can lead you to Barrett.

Fixing The Comms

Follow your tracker to the Comms Building and enter. Once inside, dip into one of the offices to your right and pick up the Control Room Key. Follow your tracker some more to find the relevant door. If you couldn’t find the key then you can use a Digipick to crack open the beginner lock. Heck, if you are grinding lockpicking challenges, this is preferable.

With the door open, head to Comms computer. Darn it, the ruddy thing has no power (shocker). Nearby there are three empty power sockets and you need to track down three power cells. Thankfully, this is easily done. Leave the Comms Building and take one from the nearby robot. Next, talk to Lin and she will give you another. Finally, follow your tracker into a nearby building and loot the final cell from a bench. With all three in hand, head back to the Comms Building, insert the cells and you are good to go.

Return to the computer and activate the sensor array. Grab the ‘Emergency Transmission’, This will provide some valuable information about Barrett, Heller, and their current location.

Return To Supervisor Lin

With everything sorted, head back to Lin. She will send you the coordinates to find Barrett and Heller. From here, you can recruit her onto your crew, which is advised since you can always do with more crew.

Finding Heller

Follow the coordinates to the planet marked by Lin. Land at the specified location to find a crashed ship. Follow your tracker until you find Heller. He is alive, but he’s taken a beating. He gives you some more information on what transpired at Vectera and Barrett’s location. He will give you a Slab that reveals the location of Barrett.

Even though Heller is injured, you can actually recruit him here, and as with Lin, we advise you to do just that.

Rescuing Barrett

Setting a course to Barrett’s location will take you to an old abandoned research post. There are a fair few pirates patrolling the outside of the base, so move in and quickly take them out. You can also use stealth if you are feeling especially sneaky, just be wary of the turrets. Once they are dealt with, enter the main complex.

Barrett is yapping with one of his captors, giving you a perfect opportunity to get them to jump on them. Unload your weapons into the distracted pirates and free Barrett.

If you don’t want to kill the pirates, you can actually talk to them. You have a few options:

Persuade Matsura to let Barrett go

Pay a negligible amount of Credits in ransom

Attack Matsura anyway

Whatever option you pick, Barrett will be rescued. Huzzah.

Reward

With Barrett in hand, head back to The Lodge on New Atlantis. After some exposition, you will be given:

9000 Credits

450 EXP

