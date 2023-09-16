Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – How To Catch Munkidori, Okidogi & Fezandipiti

A trio of difficult Legendary Pokemon are waiting for you in the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These three treacherous Poison Type Pokemon are only available to catch after completing the main story — and they’re surprisingly tough to get. Here we’ll fully explain how to get each of these nasty Legendary Pokemon. Once the story is complete, you’ll be able to revisit locations in the expansion map and fight these Pokemon again. In the rematch, you can actually catch them. If you bring plenty of extra Ultraballs.

Before you can catch the Loyal Three Legendary Pokemon, you’ll need to complete the main quest in the Kitamari Region. After battling the Titanic Pokemon and catching Ogerpon, you’ll be able to progress the story.

After catching Ogerpon, travel to Loyalty Plaza and battle Carmine with Ogerpon in your team. Defeat her, then return to Mussoi Town to fully complete the expansion story for Part 1.

Once Part 1 is complete, Kieran and Carmine will leave the region. Now we can hunt and catch all Loyal Three Pokemon. They’re found at their previous locations where you fought them as Titanic Pokemon. Return to those spots and you’ll find the Legendary Pokemon is normal size and can be captured.

Munkidori: Munkidori is a Lv. 70 Poison / Psychic Type Legendary Pokemon. Found at the pond in the southwest corner of the Kitamari Region map. They’re standing by the pond.

Okidogi: Okidogi is a Lv. 70 Poison / Fight Type Legendary Pokemon. Found north of the Paradise Barrens fast-travel point.

Fezandipiti: Fezandipiti is a Lv. 70 Poison / Fairy Type Legendary Pokemon. Found on the east face of Oni Mountain, at the lower cliffside entrance to the Chilly Headwater cave.

They are extremely difficult to catch — bring Ultra Balls and use a Pokemon with False Swipe to lower their health to 1 HP. Even then, they are a challenge to catch. At their weakest, it can still require 15+ Ultraballs to catch one of them.

