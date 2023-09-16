Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – How To Catch Poltchageist & Evolve To Sinistcha

Two new spooky Pokemon are available to catch (and evolve) in the Teal Mask DLC. These Japanese-themed cups are regional forms of Sinistea — completed with Counterfeit and Artisan forms. They’re also extremely rare, only appeared in one particular type of environment and requiring evolution items that can only be found in one location each. Below we’ll explain everything you need to know about Poltchageist and Sinistcha.

How To Catch Poltchageist

Poltchageist is a new Ghost Pokemon that spawns to the east of Mossui Town. Go to the Bamboo Fields to the east near Reveler’s Road and north of Mossfell Confluence. The area is by a large waterfall — south of Fellhorn Gorge. Go to the small bamboo field to find a Poltchageist. They’re a rare spawn.

Potchageist is a small ghostly Japanese tea cup — a new form of Sinistea. Like Sinistea, it can come in two hidden forms. We’ll discuss that below. Depending on the form you get, you’ll need one of two Evolution Items to evolve it.

How To Evolve To Sinistcha

Once you’ve caught a Poltchageist, you can immediately evolve it with an Evolution Item. Depending on the form, there are two different Evolution Items you can acquire.

The most common form is the Counterfeit Form. If you have the Counterfeit Form of Poltchageist, you’ll be able to evolve with this Evolution Item.

Unremarkable Teacup Location: Used to evolve Counterfeit Form Poltchageist. An Evolution Item is located in the small cave directly south of the Paradise Barrens fast-travel marker. This marker will unlock after completing the main story quest to read the third town sign.

If you have an Artisan Form Poltchageist, you’ll need the Masterpiece Teacup. Artisan Form is incredibly rare — and also almost identical to the Counterfeit Form. They look essentially the same. The only visual difference is a small sticker on the authentic form of the pot.

Masterpiece Teacup Location: Used to evolve Artisan Form Poltchageist. One can be found in the far northeast in the Timeless Woods. Search a cave in the southwest corner of the forest blocked by a Wild Snorlax. You’ll find this item inside.

With these two Evolution Items, you’ll be able to evolve and get all four forms. The tricky part is grinding to earn the rare Artisan Form of Poltchageist. The only way to know what form you’ll get is to catch one and check its current form.

