Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – What Happens If You Rebuild Loyalty Plaza

The Teal Mask Expansion for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet adds 100+ returning Pokemon, new Legendary creatures to catch, and even new forms of old Pokemon. The Kitakami Region is a massive wilderness area with plenty to explore, but progressing the story has one major drawback — the beautiful shrine at Loyalty Plaza gets destroyed. Okay, maybe that isn’t so bad, but it does lead to additional quest after completing the main story.

Once you’ve captured Ogerpon and completed the main quest, you can return to Kitakami Hall and donate cash to rebuild the lost Loyalty Plaza monument. Repaying the tiny structure costs a whopping 1,000,000 cash. That’s a lot of money for a simple repair. And you’ll have to pay it off yourself. Below, we’ll explain how to get that much money relatively easily and what rewards you’ll get for completing the challenge. See if this quest is worth the payment in the full guide below.

Rebuilding Loyalty Plaza | Quest & Rewards

Late in the Teal Mask DLC, a trio of Legendary Pokemon will return to life. After reappearing, they’ll destroy Mussoi Town’s beloved Loyal Three Monument. The Loyalty Plaza tourist attraction will be totally wrecked — but it can be salvaged.

After completing the main story of the expansion in the Kitakami Region, return to Kitakami Hall and talk to the Caretaker at the main temple. He’s standing near the Ogre Oustin’ stand. He’ll tell you about the ‘We Love Loyalty Plaza’ drive. This is a fundraiser to repair the Loyalty Plaza Statue and make it better than ever.

To repair Loyalty Plaza, you’ll need to donate 1,000,000. That’s a huge amount of money — but there’s an easy way to get enough.

How To Get 1,000,000+: Complete the Glitterati side-quest in the Kitakami Region. This side-quest involves finding a rich couple multiple times — they’ll give you clues to their next location. At each stop, they’ll reward you with valuable treasure items. Complete the quest and you’ll earn enough prizes that you can sell for over 1,000,000. Learn where to find all their locations here.

You can donate money to the Caretaker in 10,000 or 100,000 increments. At minimum, you’ll need to make 10 donations of 100,000 to complete the project. For your donations, you’ll earn rewards.

We Love Loyalty Plaza Drive Rewards :

: Donate 10,000 : Get x1 Pretty Feather

: Get x1 Pretty Feather Donate 100,000 : Get x10 Pretty Feathers

: Get x10 Pretty Feathers Complete Fundraiser: Restores the shrine in Loyalty Plaza. Get the ‘Hurray!‘ emote. Get the Festival Jinbei (Flashy).

Are these rewards worth the 1,000,000 investment? Probably not. But if you have money to spare from raiding, this is one more mini-quest you can complete to fully finish up your exploration of the Kitakami Region.

