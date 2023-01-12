Pokémon Home: What Games Are Compatible?

Pokémon HOME is a great place to store your Pokémon to either trade or just keep them safe for whatever reason. In this guide, we will be discussing which Pokémon games are compatible with Pokémon HOME. This is a very nice feature that you can use between your consoles and your mobile phone.

Nintendo Switch Games With Pokémon Home Support

Pokémon Sword

Pokémon Shield

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Pokémon Briliant Diamond

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Mobile Pokémon HOME App Supports

Pokémon GO

Can I Move Nintendo 3DS Pokémon To Pokémon HOME?

Yes, you can move your 3DS Pokémon to Pokémon Home using either your Nintendo Switch version of the app or your mobile device version. You can do this by using the Pokémon Bank which is on Nintendo 3DS software.

Below is a list from the official Nintendo Switch Pokemon website which gives better insight into which games are compatible and to what extent.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield are mutually compatible with Pokémon HOME. You will be able to deposit and withdraw Pokémon to and from each of these games.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! can link to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME. You can move Pokémon back and forth between Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! or into Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Once a Pokémon from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is moved to Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, it cannot be returned to its original game!

Pokémon GO can be linked to Pokémon HOME to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME. From there, Pokémon that you have registered in the Pokédex of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield can be moved to the respective game.

Pokémon from Nintendo 3DS Pokémon titles stored in Pokémon Bank can be moved to Pokémon HOME. Certain Pokémon originating from Pokémon Bank can be moved to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword, or Pokémon Shield. Check the Pokémon details in Pokémon HOME to see which game a specific Pokémon can travel to. Once a Pokémon from Pokémon Bank is moved into Pokémon HOME, it cannot be moved back to Pokémon Bank.

We hope this guide has helped you learn how to use Pokémon HOME and that now it will be even easier for you to trade Pokémon with your friends and complete your collections!