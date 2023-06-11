Fable Gets A New Trailer During Xbox Games Showcase

The Fable Franchise has had a strong following over the years. We’ve seen the game series make its grand debut all the way back in 2004. But over the years, it finally reached a hiatus, and fans have been waiting for the game franchise to make a resurgence. Fortunately, that time is coming as we know the IP is being worked on once again, with Fable being tossed over to Playground Games.

If you don’t know the studio by name, Playground Games is behind the Forza Horizon series. So this would be a big step out of the usual games they have released into the marketplace. The game reboot was officially announced in 2020 during the Xbox Games Showcase, but details were left a mystery as we were hopeful some new information would be unveiled to the masses during this year’s Xbox Games Showcase event.

Fortunately, the show opened up with a brand new trailer for Fable. Fortunately, we know that the game would land on Game Pass at launch.

Story Developing…