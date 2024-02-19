Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation Remaster Discovered In An Easter Egg

Tomb Raider fans rejoice. It seems like we are not quite done with the classic installments for the franchise just yet. Recently, this month saw the launch of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered—a collection of the first trilogy release of the Tomb Raider franchise. Aspyr was able to bring these games out with a new coat of paint, some modern tweaks to the controls, and other quality-of-life improvements.

But if you were hopeful this collection of remasters would soon be joined with the next set of games from the franchise, then you might be in luck. A new discovery that we’re finding out about through The Gamer unveiled that Aspyr has plans to remaster the next game, Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation. This comes from a discovery of an Easter Egg within the remastered collection that launched this month.

Fans are pointing to a series of clues found on a display within the game. As you can see from the X post embedded below from X account danthedan20, a date can be found in the top left corner. Those string of numbers point to 2, 14, and 2024, which is the date when the remastered collection was launched. Then, you can see the word “Next” along with a string of coordinates in the bottom right corner. This would take you to Giza, Egypt.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered release date top left



Bottom right is coordinates for next: GIZA



Tomb Raider 4 Remaster is coming 🧘‍♀️🧘‍♀️🧘‍♀️🧘‍♀️🧘‍♀️#TombRaiderRemastered pic.twitter.com/mF7m4y6cnK — Daniel 💀 (@danthedan20) February 18, 2024

That location is important as it is the location for Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation. There are other clues in that same display that continue to point towards Aspyr bringing out this next installment. Of course, that has some fans hopeful that this game will be joined by Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, which also saw Lara Croft’s jump to the PlayStation 2 and PC platforms.

Of course, we haven’t seen an official announcement come out from Asypr quite yet on whether these games are next on the lineup for a remastered edition release. But the slew of clues from one Easter Egg makes it all but confirmed to be in development. With that said, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is available right now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can also find our Before You Buy coverage of the remastered releases in the video below.