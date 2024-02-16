Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Season 2 Final DLC Launches February 21

Dragon Ball Z fans have the next DLC release to get excited for when it comes to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This game was launched in 2020, but support is still pressing onward. The developers over at CyberConnect2 have released two season passes so far, and next week, we are getting the last of the DLC for season two. But with it comes an exciting rematch that fans might be eager to see unfold.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, the second season passes DLC is set to launch on February 21, 2024. That’s worth noting, as we were previously only given a February launch window. If you haven’t been keeping tabs, this next DLC is called Goku’s Next Journey and features the tail end of the Dragon Ball Z saga. We’re getting an arc with Uub; we know Pan is also featured in the iconic tournament. But as mentioned, there is one rematch that might have you interested.

The final moments of the trailer that was shared on the X social media platform have Goku and Vegeta about to go head to head. It’s a match that has always been building up, so fans should be excited to see just how this will play out. We have to wait for the DLC to launch next week. As mentioned, this is the last content from the second season pass. For those needing a refresher, the other two story arcs from this season included the events for Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku and the events of Piccolo Jr saga.

It seems like someone has been training hard.



Fight against Goten as Goku (Blue Gi) in the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, Goku's Next Journey, coming this month. #DBZK pic.twitter.com/m1Kr2Kugp5 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 16, 2024

We don’t know if a third-season pass will be announced to keep players enjoying the game. With that said another Dragon Ball game in development might take over once it has a release date. Spike Chunsoft is working on Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, which looks to take inspiration from the Budokai Tenkaichi series. However, we don’t have a release date quite yet on when this particular game will be released into the marketplace.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released back in 2020, as mentioned. Players who have yet to pick up a copy of this game can do so for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy coverage for the base game, which you can view below.