Silent Hill Fans Are Asked To Name This Monster

Update:

The poll has come to an end. It’s official the new creature is named Sakura Head.

Original Story…

Silent Hill fans are finally being treated to new games. It was a long, dormant period where fans were not given anything regarding a substantial new game release. Fortunately, that time has ended, and we have new content to play through. While the big main releases are still in the works, a shorter free title was launched recently.

PlayStation 5 players were given access to Silent Hill: The Short Message. This free game launched alongside a recent PlayStation State of Play stream. For some fans, it’s still a waiting game for the next major installment to launch into the marketplace. That being Silent Hill 2, but this small first-person experience might help tie you over. Now it looks like the creature from the game can be up to you on what it’s named.

Konami has taken to the X social media platform to reveal that Silent Hill: The Short Message doesn’t actually have a name for the beast you come across. This flowery enemy is actually up to the fan base when it comes to a name. Now, you can’t get creative here as this is just a poll, but you’ll have four choices available to pick when it comes to naming the monster design, and from there, you’ll find it canon.

Concept Artist Masahiro Ito's monster in SILENT HILL: The Short Message is the first time in 20 years that he's designed a new creature for the series.



We want to give our fans the chance to officially name his new creation. Cast your vote below.#SilentHill #SHTSM — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) February 16, 2024

The choices available are Cherry blossom monster, Sakura creature, Sakura head, and lastly, Sakura body. This poll is active right now and will be available for just two more days, so you don’t have much time to voice your opinion. So far, there have been just over 2,000 votes to name this monster. Of course, we don’t know how often this creature might pop up later in the video games.

It’s noted in the post that contains the poll that this was the first new creature designed for the series by the legendary Masahiro Ito in twenty years. Masahiro Ito is a concept artist attached to the Silent Hill franchise for years. With his talent, we’ve seen some genuinely horrifying creatures inhabit the Silent Hill games.

As mentioned, Silent Hill 2 is also in the works. This is a remake being developed by Bloober Team, a Silent Hill franchise producer noted it was close to being done. However, fans have voiced some frustrations over the latest trailer showcase. Apparently, the president of Bloober Team also found the trailer released by Konami a bit perplexing. However, the studio president reaffirmed that fans will evaluate the game much differently when they see actual gameplay footage and not snippets of combat.