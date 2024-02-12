Silent Hill: The Short Message Just Hit A Milestone

When it comes to Silent Hill, fans have been in a void for years. There were no new games that had players excited about the franchise. You can argue that some of the more recent installments at the time were far from fans’ expectations. As a result, it was a surprise after such a long gap in titles that Konami unveiled several games in the works. Last month, one of those game projects, Silent Hill: The Short Message, was a surprise drop for PlayStation 5 players.

Silent Hill: The Short Message was unveiled to the masses last month when Sony provided a State of Play. This show revealed this new survival horror installment; best of all, it could be enjoyed for free. It’s a smaller title, but at least a new game for fans who were starved from not having much from this franchise in quite a few years. Today, we’re finding out Konami has hit a new milestone with this game installment.

Taking to the X social media platform, Konami unveiled that Silent Hill: The Short Message had reached over two million downloads. That’s quite the number, but we also have to remember that this is a free game, so those who might not have been as big of a fan of the Silent Hill franchise were likely picking this game up to try something new. That said, it’s still a milestone that Konami wanted to highlight with their followers online.

If you haven’t given this game a download, it’s a title that you can enjoy as a standalone experience. Players are following a young teenage girl named Maya through a sinister building. Pursued by a monstrous beast, Maya is taking in clues about this abandoned apartment complex with an overall storyline focusing on suicide and bullying through social media.

As mentioned, this is a shorter game, but you can enjoy it for free through the PlayStation 5 platform. Meanwhile, the focus for Silent Hill fans might be on Silent Hill 2 once again. This title was one of the big game reveals from Konami and development studio Bloober Team. Last month, we got a brand new trailer for this upcoming remake, but we’re still left without a release date. With that said, there was confirmation from a franchise producer that developers are nearing completion of the game.