Capcom Just Cut Down Resident Evil 4 price

Capcom has been on a roll regarding the Resident Evil franchise. We’ve seen a consistent flow of new games released over the years, but not all are about continuing the storyline. It wasn’t too long ago that Capcom brought out the remake of Resident Evil 2. With as much hype and success as they had with this game release, it wasn’t surprising to see more remakes released. Resident Evil 4 is the latest release for the franchise and is also a remake. If you have been waiting for the price to drop to a more comfortable entry price, you’re in luck.

Thanks to a report from Exputer, we’re discovering that Resident Evil 4 has just been slashed down in price. This new MSRP is bringing the game down to $39.99, which saves you a bit of money. Of course, this is just the base standalone campaign experience. So you’re getting the original release that came when the remake first hit the marketplace. If you want the extra campaign expansion, you’ll have to purchase that separately.

Resident Evil 4 saw the release of Separate Ways, the campaign expansion that followed Ada Wong. You’ll see more about why Ada is in the area and what she’s after when not directly interacting with Leon. So, if you’re not after this DLC, $39.99 might be well worth the investment. Of course, if you are interested in the expansion, a new edition was recently released for this game.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition launched that offered the base game campaign, Separate Ways, along with the extra DLC pack for various in-game items and costumes. So that might be of interest and mainly the reason Capcom had gone ahead and cut down the price for Resident Evil 4. With that said, if you haven’t played this game yet, you can find our Before You Buy right here.

Overall, players follow Leon from Resident Evil 2 fame as he embarks on a new mission. A bioterrorism group has kidnapped the president’s daughter. You’ll need to venture into the area, gather clues, and safely bring her home.

Resident Evil fans have been eating well with the amount of remakes and new installments. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like that is ending anytime soon, as we recently reported five other games in the franchise being in the works. Of course, if you’re after something else, then Capcom might be looking to get your interest. Capcom released a recent survey to see what franchises you might want new games released, along with potential remakes or reboots.