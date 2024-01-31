Silent Hill 2 Has A Brand New Trailer

After what felt like an eternity of waiting, Bloober Team and Konami finally showcased more of their Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill fans have been waiting for Konami to bring the IP back into the limelight. It’s been ages since we’ve seen a game release outside of slot machines to crossover characters in titles like Dead by Daylight. However, it wasn’t too long ago that Konami confirmed the revival of Silent Hill in a major way. We were not just getting one game but several titles. One of those games is also a remake of one of the biggest titles to release for the franchise, Silent Hill 2.

Bloober Team was unveiled to be working on the remake, and we only saw one cinematic trailer to showcase the game. It wasn’t enough to tell just what we would be getting with this game. But that kept fans waiting for Konami or Bloober Team to highlight some more marketing materials. Unfortunately, the Bloober Team told fans we wouldn’t see anything from them as Konami was responsible for marketing the title. Fortunately, for fans who were waiting for some kind of new showcase, Silent Hill 2 was finally highlighted during today’s Sony PlayStation State of Play.

If you haven’t played Silent Hill 2 when it initially launched for the PlayStation 2, the game can be enjoyed as a standalone experience. So don’t fret about going back to play the game franchise’s first installment. In this title, we’re following a man named James who ventures to the town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his wife. Believed to be deceased, James begins to search the town for signs of his wife, Mary.

Today, during the State of Play, we have another trailer that gives fans a sneak peek into the gameplay mechanics. There are more iconic scenes from the original game, along with combat against various enemies. Of course, you can’t have a Silent Hill game without a slew of puzzles, and we can expect plenty to be featured in this installment.

The unfortunate part of this game trailer is that it arrived without a release date. Instead, the specific launch date is being kept a secret a while longer as we’re only given notice that the game is still in development. You can view the trailer embedded below if you missed out on the stream.