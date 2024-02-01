Silent Hill 2 Fans Are Not Loving The QTE Prompt

Silent Hill fans have been waiting for a good while to see any new signs of life for Silent Hill 2. This past year, Bloober Team, the developers working on the remake, noted that Konami would be responsible for marketing the game. So, the focus has been shifted to see if Konami, publishing this title and owning the IP, would offer a new trailer. Then, finally, we got a short reel from Sony PlayStation showcasing games coming out this year, which included Silent Hill 2.

However, we had to wait until yesterday during the PlayStation State of Play before we received a new footage. Fans hoped this trailer would showcase more of the game and a release date. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a release date with this trailer, so we’re still left in the dark about picking up a copy of this game. That said, the trailer offers fans some new gameplay footage, including another look into the combat. Looking at the Silent Hill subreddit, fans were able to discuss what they enjoyed or disliked from this latest showcasing.

There seems to be a mix of reception in a few areas. Some feel that the combat was decent, while others find the animations far too janky. Specific effects like blood and particles could have been made better in fans’ eyes, but it seems like there is one major issue that is consistently disliked by fans within the community, and that’s the QTEs. QTEs are present in various games, which certainly became prominent several years ago. However, most feedback suggests that QTE prompts must go in this game as it looks too out of place.

If you watch the gameplay footage from the State of Play stream, you’ll find moments where an enemy grabs our protagonist, James. That results in a QTE rapidly appearing to mash a button to escape. Mashing a button to escape is not the issue here, but fans hope this appearance on display can be turned off. Most would simply like insight early in the game on what to do when grabbed and then drop the prompt display altogether.

Again, we’re left without a release date for Silent Hill 2, which might be good. This could give developers time to look at the feedback and make any necessary adjustments so that when the game is released, it’s met with a more positive reception. Those of you who missed out on the stream event last night can view the Silent Hill 2 trailer in the video we have embedded below while we wait and see if these adjustments are made.