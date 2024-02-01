Palworld: 4 Useful Starter Glitches Everyone Should Try

Early-Access means incomplete — and while Palworld is full of content, there’s a lot of bugs we’ve encountered in this open-world survival game. But, some of those weird glitches only make the game better. We’ve put together a list of four extremely simple glitches we think everything needs to try out in Palworld. They’re fun, easy to use, and extremely useful. Look forward to some of these glitches getting patched out in future updates. For now, let’s enjoy all the fun we can have launching in the sky, summoning armies of Pals, or just moving items without all the hassle.

Moving While Encumbered

This simple glitch lets you move heavy stacks of items that would normally encumber you. There are actually two tricks you can use — one lets you sprint while you’re running around, and another lets you move giant stacks of items short distances to transfer from one container to another.

Collect an item while sprinting to continue to run after collecting the stack of items.

to continue to run after collecting the stack of items. You will sprint slower and eventually stop when you run out of stamina.

Just drop the items on the ground again and collect while running to continue. You can also do this while mounted.

Another trick allows you to move giant stacks of items — even 9,999 — with no weight penalty.

Left-click the stack of items you want to move from a container. After holding it, tab out of the container. Now you can move freely while carrying the items.

That’s it! This is useful for organizing your base. Especially useful for the wood and stone work areas if your Pals have been generating giant stacks of items you can’t move easily without breaking each stack into multiple piles.

Launch Yourself With Pal Spheres

Another easy trick lets you launch your character into the sky. We highly recommend bringing a glider or you’ll go splat if you want to try this trick for yourself.

Throw a Pal Sphere at a Pal. While it is capturing, climb onto the Pal Sphere ball.

If you’re standing on the ball when it successfully captures, you’ll be launched into the air.

This gives you a good view of your surroundings and makes climbing mountains easier. Give it a try!

Reset Food Spoil Meters

A ridiculously useful trick lets you reset those annoying Food Spoil meters. All food items have a slow timer — when food spoils, one of the items in the stack will be destroyed. If you want to keep useful items like Cakes from spoiling, you can use this trick.

Press the [Sort] button in the top-right corner of the inventory.

This will sort your items and reset the spoil timer.

While this isn’t that useful for Baked Berries, which are plentiful, it does help keep rare food items from disappearing. And it works in your personal inventory too!

An Army of Daedreams

You can fight enemies with five Daedream at once! This might even be intended — but it’s so overpowered, players love doing this in the early game to crush powerful opponents. Here’s how to do it.

After catching a Daedream Pal, you’ll unlock the Daedream’s Necklace in the Technology menu. Unlock it and craft it at a Pal Gear Workbench .

in the Technology menu. Unlock it and craft it at a . This key item makes all Daedream in your party automatically hang out with you, outside their Pal Spheres. They’ll attack anything you attack. That’s five Pals at once.

To stop Daedream from attacking, press [4] to open the command menu. You can order them to not attack here.

Daedream are spooky Pals that spawn at night — they’re very common and glow in the dark, making them easier to find when night falls. Catch five of them and you’ll be able to crush just about anything in the early game with overwhelming force.

And that’s four ridiculously useful glitches we think you need to try. There are plenty of other glitches, including duping tricks and more, but these tricks are perfect for starting players and they’re just plain fun.