Silent Hill 2 Remake Devs Explain Why They Are Not Updating Fans

Silent Hill fans have waited for what felt like an eternity for Konami to return the franchise. When Hideo Kojima unveiled that he would revive the IP with Silent Hills, things looked up. However, abruptly, the famed developer parted ways with Konami, and thus, the game project was canceled. Since then, it has been back in waiting, but fortunately, last year, we finally got the grand revival announcement. Konami was going to bring back Silent Hill in a big way with several game projects and even a new movie installment. One of those game projects in the works was a remake of Silent Hill 2.

Unfortunately, since the reveal, we haven’t seen much of anything from Silent Hill 2. Bloober Team is developing the remake. This is their largest game project to date, and one that they are hopeful will elevate the studio to new heights. So, it does make sense that there would be some hesitation about revealing anything on this game until it was ready. However, fans are getting restless, and thanks to PlayStation Lifestyle, we’re discovering that some fans managed to get the Bloober Team to mention the game project. Unfortunately, if you were hopeful that there were some updates being shared, you’re out of luck.

Konami is the publisher of the game and communication is definitely part of their job — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) November 21, 2023

Instead, one user on X reached out to the Bloober Team, venting their frustration that they were tired of being in the dark. It’s been ages since we had any updates on the game, but Bloober Team says it’s not their fault. Instead, Konami is the publisher, and communication over the game project is definitely part of their job. So fans should direct update requests and wait for information to arrive online from Konami directly. But we don’t know just how long of a wait that might be as, again, there’s been no official indication from Konami that we’re nearing new details on Silent Hill 2.

At the very least, Bloober Team answered one fan’s question about the remake being canceled, as the game project is still very much in the works. So, for now, we’ll at least have to wait for Konami to make the next update on the project or continue seeking out leaks. For instance, a potential leak suggested that the release date for Silent Hill 2 would arrive in March of 2024. However, nothing official has emerged online confirming whether this would be the case or not.