Best Minecraft PS3 Seeds
- Note: Depending on the version your Minecraft is running on may alter some of the results from the seeds listed below.
- Note: The seed code will be bold.
Minecraft randomly generates its worlds. In the background, the almost limitless game world is created based on intricate algorithms. A little known fact is that the basic code in the world is based on something called the seed, which is just a few characters long.
By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that. However those seeds can be influenced, they can be copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, and thus renders the players able to go and recreate worlds.
On the myriad of Minecraft forums and wikis and websites out on the web, the community has started collecting the best and most interesting seeds. Here we present a selection of outstanding seeds you can use to create the most stunning Minecraft worlds.
It is just a small collection you can use to create some interesting “naturally occurring” Minecraft worlds. Remember, Minecraft has about 380 trillion unique and different worlds. This is really just a small selection.
71766806
If you’re after a seed that has everything generated then you may want to give this one a shot. It’s a pretty filled seed where you’ll have access to pretty much everything besides the ocean monument. With some of the older consoles lacking the ability to create larger worlds that we may be used to, then this seed could be ideal for everyone or at least one generated and saved for a gameplay sessions later on.
Woodland Mansion
- -218,249
Witch Hut
- 53,251
Iceberg
- 200,278
Ocean Ruin
- 334,45,194
Treasure
- 360,66,233
Shipwreck
- 312,49,-247
Village
- 116,-431
Abandoned Mineshaft
- 73,46,-427
9220513887345785415
This seed has multiple villages, a desert temple, stronghold and a mineshaft. For a more standard Minecraft experience to enjoy, you can’t really go wrong with this seed.
Stronghold / Mineshaft
- 19, 67, 256
NPC Village
- 15, 81, 257
-448274050135665
Here’s a great little seed if you want a survival island experience. This seed has multiple shipwrecks and ocean monuments if you’re able to build out and venture to the locations.
Ocean Monuments
- -282, 62, 200
- -199, 62, -232,
- 70, 62, 72
Shipwrecks
- -312, 40, -239
- 198, 48, 262
-3884115417511082416
Looking for a seed that features a nice mixture of both desert and woodland then check out this one. It has a number of areas of interest as well including Woodland Mansions, a Desert Village and a number diamond locations.
Woodland Mansions
- -93,
73, -122
- -80,
64, 81
- 225,
66, 112
- 73,
71, -287
Desert Village
- -250,
79, -396
Diamonds
- -13, 14, 221
- 8, 12, 242
- -9, 12, 237
-5243214469637329889
If you’re looking for a new seed that can deliver a really solid survival island then check into this seed. You’ll find a wide variety of goods to make use of from diamonds, a library, shipwrecks and more. If you’re wanting a highlight, check out some areas worth exploring down below.
Diamonds
- 91,12,204
Shipwreck
- 317,46,-206
- 67,54,81
Ocean Monument
- 169,67,124
Zombie Spawner
- 14,33,-402
- -384,50,244
Spider Spawner
- -403,21,265
- -341,19,244
1536518444265410213
With this seed you’ll find three villages, monuments, shipwrecks among other goodies to make this seed rather full of content to swift through. Check below for some of the highlights.
Villages
- -190, -153
- 28, -232
- 289, -415
Shipwrecks
- 34, 136
- 122, -237
Ocean Monument
- 183, -153
Jungle Temple
- 283, 71
Mushroom Island
- -206, -39