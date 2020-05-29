Best Minecraft PS3 Seeds

Note: Depending on the version your Minecraft is running on may alter some of the results from the seeds listed below.

Depending on the version your Minecraft is running on may alter some of the results from the seeds listed below. Note: The seed code will be bold.

Minecraft randomly generates its worlds. In the background, the almost limitless game world is created based on intricate algorithms. A little known fact is that the basic code in the world is based on something called the seed, which is just a few characters long.

By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that. However those seeds can be influenced, they can be copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, and thus renders the players able to go and recreate worlds.

On the myriad of Minecraft forums and wikis and websites out on the web, the community has started collecting the best and most interesting seeds. Here we present a selection of outstanding seeds you can use to create the most stunning Minecraft worlds.

It is just a small collection you can use to create some interesting “naturally occurring” Minecraft worlds. Remember, Minecraft has about 380 trillion unique and different worlds. This is really just a small selection.

Find More Minecraft Seeds:

PC Gamers can check out:

Best Minecraft Mods | Minecraft Adventure Maps | Minecraft Texture Packs

71766806

If you’re after a seed that has everything generated then you may want to give this one a shot. It’s a pretty filled seed where you’ll have access to pretty much everything besides the ocean monument. With some of the older consoles lacking the ability to create larger worlds that we may be used to, then this seed could be ideal for everyone or at least one generated and saved for a gameplay sessions later on.

Woodland Mansion

-218,249

Witch Hut

53,251

Iceberg

200,278

Ocean Ruin

334,45,194

Treasure

360,66,233

Shipwreck

312,49,-247

Village

116,-431

Abandoned Mineshaft

73,46,-427

Source

9220513887345785415

This seed has multiple villages, a desert temple, stronghold and a mineshaft. For a more standard Minecraft experience to enjoy, you can’t really go wrong with this seed.

Stronghold / Mineshaft

19, 67, 256

NPC Village

15, 81, 257

Source

-448274050135665

Here’s a great little seed if you want a survival island experience. This seed has multiple shipwrecks and ocean monuments if you’re able to build out and venture to the locations.

Ocean Monuments

-282, 62, 200

-199, 62, -232,

70, 62, 72

Shipwrecks

-312, 40, -239

198, 48, 262

Source

-3884115417511082416

Looking for a seed that features a nice mixture of both desert and woodland then check out this one. It has a number of areas of interest as well including Woodland Mansions, a Desert Village and a number diamond locations.

Woodland Mansions

-93, 73, -122

-80, 64, 81

225, 66, 112

73, 71, -287

Desert Village

-250, 79, -396

Diamonds

-13, 14, 221

8, 12, 242

-9, 12, 237

Source

-448274050135665

Here’s a great little seed if you want a survival island experience. This seed has multiple shipwrecks and ocean monuments if you’re able to build out and venture to the locations.

Ocean Monuments

-282, 62, 200

-199, 62, -232,

70, 62, 72

Shipwrecks

-312, 40, -239

198, 48, 262

Source

-5243214469637329889

If you’re looking for a new seed that can deliver a really solid survival island then check into this seed. You’ll find a wide variety of goods to make use of from diamonds, a library, shipwrecks and more. If you’re wanting a highlight, check out some areas worth exploring down below.

Diamonds

91,12,204

Shipwreck

317,46,-206

67,54,81

Ocean Monument

169,67,124

Zombie Spawner

14,33,-402

-384,50,244

Spider Spawner

-403,21,265

-341,19,244

Source

1536518444265410213

With this seed you’ll find three villages, monuments, shipwrecks among other goodies to make this seed rather full of content to swift through. Check below for some of the highlights.

Villages

-190, -153

28, -232

289, -415

Shipwrecks

34, 136

122, -237

Ocean Monument

183, -153

Jungle Temple

283, 71

Mushroom Island

-206, -39

Source