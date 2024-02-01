Capcom Reveals Special Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass For Upcoming Character

As you all know by now, Street Fighter 6 has been slowly releasing new characters into its roster via DLC. Some have been new characters, like Vi, and others have been familiar faces. With the upcoming DLC fighter Ed, fans will get a new arrival with a unique story tied to Shadoloo, as he appears to be infused with Psycho Power. We’ve only seen a small teaser of Ed so far within the game, but Capcom dropped a special “Ed Arrives!” trailer that honestly had nothing to do with the boxer, but instead, everything to do with the items you can get via the Fighting Pass that will arrive when he does.

Confused? Well, this is basically a monetization pack full of mini-items and such that you can use for your avatar, home screen, and other UI parts. For example, you’ll get special avatar gear based on Ed’s appearance in the game. So, if you wanted your character to look like him? Have at it! You’ll also get special wallpapers and frames focused on Ed and his attachment to Shadoloo. There will be more music additions, titles you can have, an emote you can use for victory, and so on.

One of the more unique parts of this Fighting Pass is that you’ll get a new arcade game from Capcom’s past to play within the multiplayer arena. It’s definitely unique.

While Capcom is likely fine with all it’s doing and has done, the fans aren’t so happy with it. If you go to the comments section of YouTube, you’ll notice that they weren’t amused that the video was called “Ed Arrives!” and yet it didn’t even show Ed! They want a trailer breaking down his abilities, not teasing the various items they must buy just to enjoy.

This has been one of the recurring problems with Street Fighter 6. Capcom has been focused on monetization instead of adding in fighters at a better clip. If you recall the fiasco with the TMNT costumes, fans are still quite better about that, and this kind of proves it.

That’s not to say that Ed won’t be a good addition to the roster, but this isn’t painting his arrival in a good light.

One can only wonder what Capcom will do when it comes time to bring in Akuma as the final DLC character in the first pack. Or what they’ll do when they inevitably do the next DLC drop.