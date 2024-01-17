Capcom Praises Street Fighter 6 Success

Given all the titles that came out in 2023, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that Street Fighter 6 came out last June. It doesn’t feel like it, does it? It feels like it’s been out for longer or that it “just released” in some weird way. But it’s getting close to its 1st anniversary, and many people are taking notice of that. The game had TONS of pressure due to the pitfalls of the previous entry, and Capcom went out of its way to ensure that this game was a huge step forward for the franchise and, arguably, for the fighting genre as a whole.

To that end, Capcom released a special press release praising everything that Street Fighter 6 has done over the last year, including how well it did at The Game Awards last month and noting that it has passed over 3 million units sold before its anniversary.

“Street Fighter 6 has received critical acclaim and was recognized as the year’s top fighting game, winning the Best Fighting Game Award at The Game Awards 2023, one of the largest award ceremonies globally, which recognizes the annual achievements of video games and their creators through a blended vote of international media outlets and game fans.”

While we all have our thoughts on The Game Awards, it’s still important to acknowledge that getting the “Best Fighting Game Award” is a huge honor, especially since there was good competition for Capcom to fight off. Pun intended.

Outside of tooting their award-winning horns, Capcom also noted that they feel the reason for the game’s success wasn’t just the advancements within the series that they made but the pushes they did to make the title a “heavy hitter” in the eSports world, and by doing various collaborations to bring more gamers to the table, and keep them there. You might recall that Capcom recently dropped their collaboration with a certain hit anime. They’ve also had costumes featuring legendary figures in the game. They even had Ryu himself become a costume for another Capcom title that was released in 2023!

In other words, they really wanted their newest entry to succeed, and they got that to happen. And they even said as much with:

“Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all players by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.”

DLC characters for the title are still coming out, and you can bet Capcom has more ideas to keep fans interested in it going forward.