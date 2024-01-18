Skull And Bones Premium Edition Trailer Unveiled

Update:

Here are what some players had to say about the recent trailer.

This would be an instant buy if they actually had melee combat, ship boarding, and actual content on land. Black flag was amazing, but it wasnt the ship combat alone that made it so. A game only about ship combat will get boring fast. stephenstrange5663 – YouTube Comment

This trailer makes me want to sit on my PS5 and play with my couch. oneandthem – YouTube Comment

This made me play black flag on my ps5. acezero12345 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Skull and Bones has been one of those games that was seemingly stuck in development hell. There were several attempts to bring this title out, and each saw another delay. Pushing this game further and further back, it seems that Ubisoft is confident that it’ll see the game hit the marketplace this February. With just under a month to go before it’s officially made available for everyone, the developers have released a new trailer. This particular trailer gives you some insight into what the premium edition will come packed with.

Today, on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, we found that a new video for Skull and Bones has dropped. You can view the footage for yourself, as we’ll include the trailer embedded below. But overall, this is a trailer showcasing the premium edition, which comes with the ability to play the game ahead of its launch. By purchasing this game edition, you’ll receive access three days ahead of its official launch, which should give you a decent head start into your life of piracy. With that said, there are some extra goodies stashed away to plunder.

Skull and Bones Premium Edition

The Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection (captain outfit & ship cosmetics)

Extra Missions (The Ashen Corsair & Bloody Bones’ Legacy

Digital Artbook

Selected Game Soundtrack

Smuggler Pass token

Skull and Bones has been around for quite a few years, as it was first revealed back in 2017 during E3. Now, several years later, we’re looking to finally see this pirate game launch into the marketplace next month. This is set to be an open-world action game where you’re tossed into the golden age of piracy. Taking a ship and sailing the Indian Ocean, you’ll seek loot to gather, easy crews to take over and escape the grasp of the law. Of course, just how well this game does remains to be seen, as it had quite a few years for fans to hype up its release.

Additionally, there is a rumor going around that Sea of Thieves could be coming to more platforms outside of PC and Xbox. That might hurt the team over at Ubisoft, who tried to get this game out the door. At any rate, you can check out the latest trailer for Skull and Bones below. Currently, the game is set to launch on February 16, 2024. When the game is released, you’ll find it available on the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.