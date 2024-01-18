Amazon Reveals Special Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Controller Skin Via Pre-Order Bonus!

For the record, we didn’t plan two stories about items you can get for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to come in back-to-back days. Life decided to have a little fun with us, and we don’t mind. Yesterday, we discussed how Square Enix Reward Program members could get a special glitter globe featuring the Gold Saucer from the upcoming RPG. It was cute and adorable, and we’re sure some of you have already subscribed to the program so you can get it or are cashing in points to ensure you get it. But, if you’re looking for something a bit more “substantial,” then perhaps Amazon is where you go to get the game.

The company has revealed on the pre-order page for the game that if you get the title from them, you’ll get a special skin for the PS5 Dualsense controller. We put the picture from the pre-order page above, and you’ll notice quickly the images of Cloud Strife and Sephiroth upon the controller in question. It’s a simple yet stylish controller that will definitely bring some players to the table. Er, to the website. Anyway, that’s not the only thing they’ll get. There will also be a code for some special equipment you can equip in the game, so be on the lookout for that, too!

Naturally, there are other pre-order bonuses from other sites to check out. There are multiple steel book collections and art books you can get as well, depending on the pre-order. Plus, let’s not forget the “19 inches of Sephiroth” statue out there waiting to strike. In other words, you have plenty of options to get something special should you have the money and get your pre-orders in before the supplies run out.

But even if you don’t get the pre-order bonuses, you’ll have a great time within Final Fantasy VII Rebirth itself. The game will be far more expansive than the previous title, giving players loads more content to do as they travel around the world of Gaia attempting to stop Sephiroth’s plan for destruction.

Just the gameplay alone will be enough to lure people in because of the upgrades and changes that have been made. You’ll have multiple new party members to have fun with, including Yuffie, Red XIII, and Cait Sith. Plus, there are combo attacks, new summons, and flashback missions that’ll let you control Sephiroth!

So when the game arrives on February 29th, PS5 owners will be busy for a while.