Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Fans Can Get Special Glitter Globe Featuring The Gold Saucer

When it comes to video games, many who play them don’t just want the “memories” of playing them; they want items in the real world that’ll help them remember those memories in a different way. Pre-order items are a big deal in this respect, as people will pay out the nose to get unique items that can only be bought through these special deals. Square Enix decided to up the ante with the upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth by offering its Reward Members the chance to get a special glitter globe featuring the Gold Saucer from the upcoming title.

You can see the item below via the mini-teaser. In it, you see Aerith, Tifa, and Yuffie geeking out over the fact that they’re about to enter this entertainment hotspot. You even get glimpses of the singing and dance numbers that the trio will perform during their time there.

Now, unlike true pre-order items, you can only get this special glitter globe by using the in-store points method. Go to the page within the hyperlink above to figure out how to become a member and get those points. Sure, it isn’t “18 inches of Sephiroth,” but we’re sure some of you out there will want to give this a look and possibly get it.

— FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 17, 2024

For those who are just eager to get Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and see what “gaming memories” you can make within it, your countdown is getting smaller. The game comes out on February 29th, so we’re fast approaching it being only a month away from release.

It’s hard to narrow down a single reason why people are excited about the upcoming remake sequel because there are so many reasons to be excited about its arrival! First off, the previous entry was a near masterpiece and something that gamers couldn’t get enough of. Second, the sequel will expand upon the world of Gaia and give you numerous places to go visit. That includes expanding places you could only see certain parts of in the original PS1 classic or giving you entirely new spots to enjoy! You can even have Cloud ride a moped!

Third, the combat system has been updated so that your teammates can do combo moves with one another, and you’ll have new options for your team alongside a slew of new summons.

When you add that to the story that many can’t wait to see in a new light, and you get something special that few will be able to resist. Just like the glitter globe!