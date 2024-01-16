Frostpunk 2 Finally Has A Gameplay Trailer

Frostpunk was a hit when it first launched into the marketplace back in 2018. The city builder was all about ensuring a small colony survives the harsh winter environment. As expected, the battle concerned keeping your citizens safe, fed, and warm. Building a city around a generator would help keep the area warm when powered. However, it was a constant struggle to keep everyone civilized while morals played a role in ensuring humanity’s safety and keeping the peace. Players have enjoyed the game for several years, but you can start preparing as we soon get our hands on Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 is set to launch this year, but today, 11 bit studios has released a new gameplay trailer. This is a small look into the game where you’ll once again try to maintain the order and safety of a small colony. It’s not an easy task, as the civilians are constantly bickering over various issues, so prepare for the inbound headaches of being this city’s ruler. Meanwhile, as always, it’s a battle to ensure that the city doesn’t fall by whatever means necessary. If you’re coming from the first game installment, it’s worth noting that this will be set after the first game. Specifically, we know this installment takes place thirty years later.

Cities might have been built up, but human nature could easily rip them back down. You’ll have the usual tasks in keeping this city humming. That means seeking our precious resources, gathering workers, and building structures for various uses such as entertainment and medical facilities. But there’s no telling just what this installment might be throwing at us quite yet.

We might have our first gameplay trailer to help hype this game up, but we’re still awaiting its official release date. So far, the developers are only offering a generic 2024 launch window right now. But we know that this game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass if you’re a subscriber, which means you won’t have to purchase this game when it eventually launches. Of course, you can always purchase a copy of this game separately for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out the official gameplay trailer for this title in the video we have embedded below.