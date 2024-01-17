Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 1 Reloaded

Season 1 Reloaded of MW3 and Warzone is here and so is a fresh weapon balancing patch, full of various buffs and nerfs.

Notably, the MTZ 762 battle rifle that has been dominating the battlefield has been hit with a nerf. Additionally, the best sniper in Warzone, the KATT-AMR is also less powerful than it once was.

Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Here are the full patch notes relating to weapon and attachment changes in Warzone.

Assault Rifle

Holger 556 (MWIII) Max Damage increased to 35, up from 32

M13B (MWII) Max Damage reduced to 23, down from 25 Near-Mid Damage reduced to 21, down from 24 Min Damage reduced to 19, down from 22

MCW (MWIII) Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24 Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 20 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Damage range benefits reduced by 6% Velocity benefits reduced by 7% Hip fire and tac-stance penalty reduced by 5% Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1% RB Regal Heavy Stock Gun kick benefit reduced by 11% Horizontal and vertical benefit reduced by 5% Mobility penalties increased by 3% Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%



Battle Rifles

MTZ 762 (MWIII) Max Damage reduced to 42, down from 45 Near-Mid Damage reduced to 38, down from 42 Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 37



Light Machine Guns

»

Bruen MK9 (MWIII) Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 32 Min Damage reduced to 26, down from 28

DG LSW (MWIII) Max Damage reduced to 29, down from 33 Min Damage reduced to 27, down from 29

Pulemyot 762 (MWIII) JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit Max Damage reduced to 38, down from 40 Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 36

TAQ Eradicator (MWIII) Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 33 Min Damage reduced to 24, down from 25



Submachine Guns

»

AMR9 (MWIII) Max Damage increased to 31, up from 28 Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25 Min Damage increased to 25, up from 23

ISO 9mm (MWII) Max Damage reduced to 21, down from 24 Near-Mid Damage reduced to 17, down from 19 Mid Damage reduced to 15, down from 16 Far-Mid Damage reduced to 12, down from 13

Rival-9 (MWIII) Slight reduction in horizontal recoil MTZ Marauder Stock Fire aim stability benefit reduced by 5%

Striker 9 (MWIII) Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25 Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20



Sniper Rifles

»

KATT-AMR (MWIII) ZANG-34 Barrel Damage Range Benefits reduced by 9% Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%



Attachments

Ammunition

.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds Damage Range Benefit increased by 2% Velocity Benefit reduced by 19%

.410 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 12% Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 8% Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%



Laser

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Increased ADS Speed Benefit by 4.5% Increased Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%

FSS OLE-V Laser Reduced the ADS Speed Benefit by 2% Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 4%

FTAC Grimline Laser Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%

Verdant Hook Box Laser Increased the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 3%



Muzzle

XRK Nightfall Supressor Damage Range Benefit reduced by 5.5% Velocity Benefit reduced by 8% Recoil Benefit reduced by 3% ADS Penalty increased by 7% Sprint to Fire Penalty increased by 3%



It’ll be interesting to see just how much the meta shifts in the battle royale following these updates.