Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 1 Reloaded

by

A fresh meta hits Urzikstan.

warzone weapon buffs and nerfs season 1 reloaded

Season 1 Reloaded of MW3 and Warzone is here and so is a fresh weapon balancing patch, full of various buffs and nerfs.

Notably, the MTZ 762 battle rifle that has been dominating the battlefield has been hit with a nerf. Additionally, the best sniper in Warzone, the KATT-AMR is also less powerful than it once was.

More Call of Duty guides

Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Here are the full patch notes relating to weapon and attachment changes in Warzone.

Assault Rifle

  • Holger 556 (MWIII)
    • Max Damage increased to 35, up from 32
  • M13B (MWII)
    • Max Damage reduced to 23, down from 25
    • Near-Mid Damage reduced to 21, down from 24
    • Min Damage reduced to 19, down from 22
  • MCW (MWIII)
    • Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24
    • Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 20
    • 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
      • Damage range benefits reduced by 6%
      • Velocity benefits reduced by 7%
      • Hip fire and tac-stance penalty reduced by 5%
      • Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%
    • RB Regal Heavy Stock
      • Gun kick benefit reduced by 11%
      • Horizontal and vertical benefit reduced by 5%
      • Mobility penalties increased by 3%
      • Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%

Battle Rifles

  • MTZ 762 (MWIII) 
    • Max Damage reduced to 42, down from 45
    • Near-Mid Damage reduced to 38, down from 42
    • Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 37

Light Machine Guns

»

  • Bruen MK9 (MWIII)
    • Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 32
    • Min Damage reduced to 26, down from 28
  • DG LSW (MWIII)
    • Max Damage reduced to 29, down from 33
    • Min Damage reduced to 27, down from 29
  • Pulemyot 762 (MWIII)
    • JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
      • Max Damage reduced to 38, down from 40
      • Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 36
  • TAQ Eradicator (MWIII)
    • Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 33
    • Min Damage reduced to 24, down from 25
Submachine Guns

»

  • AMR9 (MWIII)
    • Max Damage increased to 31, up from 28
    • Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25
    • Min Damage increased to 25, up from 23
  • ISO 9mm (MWII)
    • Max Damage reduced to 21, down from 24
    • Near-Mid Damage reduced to 17, down from 19
    • Mid Damage reduced to 15, down from 16
    • Far-Mid Damage reduced to 12, down from 13
  • Rival-9 (MWIII)
    • Slight reduction in horizontal recoil
    • MTZ Marauder Stock
      • Fire aim stability benefit reduced by 5%
  • Striker 9 (MWIII)
    • Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25
    • Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20
Sniper Rifles

»

  • KATT-AMR (MWIII)
    • ZANG-34 Barrel
      • Damage Range Benefits reduced by 9%
      • Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%

Attachments

Ammunition

  • .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds
    • Damage Range Benefit increased by 2%
    • Velocity Benefit reduced by 19%
  • .410 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
    • Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 12%
    • Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%
  • 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
    • Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 8%
    • Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%

Laser

  • SL Razorhawk Laser Light
    • Increased ADS Speed Benefit by 4.5%
    • Increased Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%
  • FSS OLE-V Laser
    • Reduced the ADS Speed Benefit by 2%
    • Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 4%
  • FTAC Grimline Laser
    • Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%
  • Verdant Hook Box Laser
    • Increased the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 3%

Muzzle

  • XRK Nightfall Supressor
    • Damage Range Benefit reduced by 5.5%
    • Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%
    • Recoil Benefit reduced by 3%
    • ADS Penalty increased by 7%
    • Sprint to Fire Penalty increased by 3%

It’ll be interesting to see just how much the meta shifts in the battle royale following these updates.

