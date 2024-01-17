Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 1 Reloaded

Season 1 Reloaded of MW3 and Warzone is here and so is a fresh weapon balancing patch, full of various buffs and nerfs.
Notably, the MTZ 762 battle rifle that has been dominating the battlefield has been hit with a nerf. Additionally, the best sniper in Warzone, the KATT-AMR is also less powerful than it once was.
Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded
Here are the full patch notes relating to weapon and attachment changes in Warzone.
Assault Rifle
- Holger 556 (MWIII)
- Max Damage increased to 35, up from 32
- M13B (MWII)
- Max Damage reduced to 23, down from 25
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 21, down from 24
- Min Damage reduced to 19, down from 22
- MCW (MWIII)
- Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 20
- 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
- Damage range benefits reduced by 6%
- Velocity benefits reduced by 7%
- Hip fire and tac-stance penalty reduced by 5%
- Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%
- RB Regal Heavy Stock
- Gun kick benefit reduced by 11%
- Horizontal and vertical benefit reduced by 5%
- Mobility penalties increased by 3%
- Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%
Battle Rifles
- MTZ 762 (MWIII)
- Max Damage reduced to 42, down from 45
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 38, down from 42
- Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 37
Light Machine Guns
»
- Bruen MK9 (MWIII)
- Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 32
- Min Damage reduced to 26, down from 28
- DG LSW (MWIII)
- Max Damage reduced to 29, down from 33
- Min Damage reduced to 27, down from 29
- Pulemyot 762 (MWIII)
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
- Max Damage reduced to 38, down from 40
- Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 36
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
- TAQ Eradicator (MWIII)
- Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 33
- Min Damage reduced to 24, down from 25
Submachine Guns
»
- AMR9 (MWIII)
- Max Damage increased to 31, up from 28
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25
- Min Damage increased to 25, up from 23
- ISO 9mm (MWII)
- Max Damage reduced to 21, down from 24
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 17, down from 19
- Mid Damage reduced to 15, down from 16
- Far-Mid Damage reduced to 12, down from 13
- Rival-9 (MWIII)
- Slight reduction in horizontal recoil
- MTZ Marauder Stock
- Fire aim stability benefit reduced by 5%
- Striker 9 (MWIII)
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25
- Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20
Sniper Rifles
»
- KATT-AMR (MWIII)
- ZANG-34 Barrel
- Damage Range Benefits reduced by 9%
- Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%
- ZANG-34 Barrel
Attachments
Ammunition
- .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds
- Damage Range Benefit increased by 2%
- Velocity Benefit reduced by 19%
- .410 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 12%
- Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 8%
- Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%
Laser
- SL Razorhawk Laser Light
- Increased ADS Speed Benefit by 4.5%
- Increased Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%
- FSS OLE-V Laser
- Reduced the ADS Speed Benefit by 2%
- Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 4%
- FTAC Grimline Laser
- Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%
- Verdant Hook Box Laser
- Increased the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 3%
Muzzle
- XRK Nightfall Supressor
- Damage Range Benefit reduced by 5.5%
- Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%
- Recoil Benefit reduced by 3%
- ADS Penalty increased by 7%
- Sprint to Fire Penalty increased by 3%
It’ll be interesting to see just how much the meta shifts in the battle royale following these updates.