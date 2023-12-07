MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Coherence Camo

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The launch of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has seen the debut of a brand new set of weekly challenges. Of course, there are rewards for completing them, including the stylish Coherence camo.
To earn the Coherence camo, you must complete Week 1 challenges. Whether you’re a fan of multiplayer, battle royale, or zombies, you can pick up the free camo in any mode you please.
How to unlock the Coherence camo in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 40 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 20 Operator Headshot Kills With Recommended Marksman Rifles or Battle Rifles
- Get 7 Operator Kills while in Mid-air with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 3 times with Recommended Marksman Rifles
- Get 30 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with the MCW
- Get 20 Operator Kills with Sights Equipped to a Recommended Battle Rifle
- Get 5 Operator Longshot Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
Zombies
- Get 750 Kills with a Recommended Weapon
- Drink 10 Perk-A-Cola Cans
- Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Recommended Weapon
- Get 30 Mercenary Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
- Get 300 Kills while Aiming Down Sights with the MCW
- Get 300 Scoped Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle
- Get 200 Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
How to unlock the Coherence camo in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town)
- In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts
- In Warzone, open 50 Chests or Containers that grant loot
Complete eight weekly challenges and the Coherence camo will be yours. Along the way, you’ll also unlock the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion for ticking five challenges off your list. Progress towards each challenge can be viewed by visiting the events tab in the MW3 or Warzone lobby.