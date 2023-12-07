MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Coherence Camo

The launch of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has seen the debut of a brand new set of weekly challenges. Of course, there are rewards for completing them, including the stylish Coherence camo.

To earn the Coherence camo, you must complete Week 1 challenges. Whether you’re a fan of multiplayer, battle royale, or zombies, you can pick up the free camo in any mode you please.

How to unlock the Coherence camo in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 40 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Headshot Kills With Recommended Marksman Rifles or Battle Rifles

Get 7 Operator Kills while in Mid-air with a Recommended Weapon

Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 3 times with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Get 30 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with the MCW

Get 20 Operator Kills with Sights Equipped to a Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 5 Operator Longshot Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Zombies

Get 750 Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Drink 10 Perk-A-Cola Cans

Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Recommended Weapon

Get 30 Mercenary Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Get 300 Kills while Aiming Down Sights with the MCW

Get 300 Scoped Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 200 Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

How to unlock the Coherence camo in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town)

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

In Warzone, open 50 Chests or Containers that grant loot

Complete eight weekly challenges and the Coherence camo will be yours. Along the way, you’ll also unlock the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion for ticking five challenges off your list. Progress towards each challenge can be viewed by visiting the events tab in the MW3 or Warzone lobby.