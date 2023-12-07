The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Circular Oasis – Part 1

As we arrive in another new area in The Talos Principle 2, you're going to have to learn and master another new set of skills.

We have to learn to think two steps ahead even more as we reach the Circular Oasis area in The Talos Principle 2.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve the Circular Oasis Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Centrifuge

Start by rotating the centrifuge clockwise. Step out, grab the inverter, and step back in before rotating clockwise again. Grab the connector and rotate clockwise once again.

Step out and link the connector to the red laser. Link the inverter to the connector and to the blue laser, then link the inverter to the RGB and the RGB to the green lock.

The Passageway

Take the connector and link it between the blue laser and the blue lock. Head to the centrifuge and rotate counterclockwise twice.

Go grab the connector and come back to the centrifuge. Rotate clockwise and link the red laser with the red lock. Now you have two connectors. Rotate counterclockwise again.

Place one connector in the starting area and link it to the blue laser. Link the other connector to the previous one and the blue lock for a third connector.

Take one connector back to the starting area and link it between the blue laser and the blue lock. Take the other two into the centrifuge with you and rotate counterclockwise twice.

Link the second connector between the blue laser and both blue locks, as seen in the picture above. Retrieve the unneeded connector from the starting area and link it to the red laser. Lastly, take your third connector and link it to the previous connector and the red lock.

Dismantling

Place the cube on the switch to rise up. Grab the teleporter and place it so that it’s visible from the ground before jumping back down.

Grab the cube and teleport up. Place the teleporter on the other moving platform.

Place the cube on the switch that controls it and teleport across. Place the teleporter on the other moving platform.

Now, grab the cube and jump down. Step on the platform at the start and place the cube on it to rise up. Teleport across to the teleporter to complete the puzzle.

